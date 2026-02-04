Japan To Provide $6B In Support To Ukraine This Year President's Office

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said this in his remarks at the 6th Ukraine-Japan Forum "Restoring the Rules-Based Order: Ukraine and Japan's Roles in Global Security," according to an Ukrinform correspondent. The agency is a media partner of the forum.

"Since the start of the full-scale war, since the open Russian aggression, Japan has provided Ukraine with more than $15 billion in assistance in various areas. This includes humanitarian, financial, and non-lethal support," Zhovkva said.

He noted that Japan is one of the global leaders in supporting Ukraine.

"I would like to separately note the $6 billion in assistance that your country has planned to allocate to Ukraine already this year," he said, adding that it is important that these funds, which will go toward budget support, be disbursed in the first half of the year.

Japan to provide modular post offices, debris-clearing equipment to Ukraine's frontline regions

Zhovkva also highlighted Japan's assistance in overcoming the energy crisis caused by Russian strikes.

"Japan immediately responded to the appeal from our Ministry of Energy and has been providing, and continues to provide, various equipment, including generators and complex energy equipment. Japan has the relevant technologies. At the most recent 'energy Ramstein' meeting, which took place two weeks ago, Japan declared the allocation of 140 generators, 60 transformers, and two cogeneration units," Zhovkva said.

He thanked Japan for its assistance with the rehabilitation of Ukrainian service members undergoing treatment in Japanese medical facilities.

