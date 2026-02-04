MFA Has No Information On Alleged US Blocking Of Energy Aid To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The ministry's spokesperson, Heorhii Tykhyi, said this at a briefing on Wednesday, February 4, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Commenting on media reports that the United States had allegedly blocked $250 million in energy assistance to Ukraine allocated by the previous administration, Tykhyi said that the MFA has no such information.

"We will check the media reports again to see what exactly they refer to, and I think we will be able to provide a separate response as to whether they are true," he said.

He also stressed that Ukraine is working at all levels to activate all formats under which energy support can be provided.

"The latest meeting [of the 'Energy Ramstein'] took place recently, less than two weeks ago, but this work is ongoing. [...] I know that the Ministry of Energy is literally in 24/7 contact with all participants in the 'Energy Ramstein' to attract additional assistance. As for meetings, I am convinced they will take place in the future," Tykhyi said.

According to Reuters, about $250 million in energy assistance pledged to Ukraine remains unpaid after the Donald Trump administration shut down USAID.