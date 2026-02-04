(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Hercules Metals Intersects 420 m of 0.60% Copper and 6 g/t Ag, Including 113 m of 1.38% Copper and 14 g/t Ag at the Leviathan Porphyry System in Idaho Northern Cluster of Drill Holes Ending in Increasing Grades at Depth, Linked to New MT Anomaly and Northeast Expansion Target February 04, 2026 7:00 AM EST | Source: Hercules Metals Corp.

Thick and Continuous Footwall Mineralization Intersected in HER-25-15, returning:



420.62 m of 0.60% Cu, 6.0 g/t Ag, 65 ppm Mo

including 112.78 m grading 1.38% Cu, 14 g/t Ag, 40 ppm Mo

Strong Hypogene Enrichment Intersected in HER-25-17, returning:



46.03 m of 2.17% Cu, 16.0 g/t Ag, 44 ppm Mo



including 6.1 m of 12.52% Cu, 11.3 g/t Ag, 80 ppm Mo



within 585.22 m of 0.39% Cu, 2.1 g/t Ag, 49 ppm Mo

and ending in 70.1 m of 0.50% Cu and 117 ppm Mo

with a final 12.19 m of 0.62% Cu and 142 ppm Mo

Phase II MT Reveals Five Discrete Conductive Centers - A Phase II magnetotelluric and extremely low frequency electromagnetic (" MT+ELF ") geophysical survey infilled a multi-kilometer conductivity anomaly outlined by the initial Phase I program. The higher-resolution data now delineates up to five discrete high-conductivity centers within the broader anomaly, which are planned for testing during the 2026 drill season.

New Footwall MT Anomaly - One of the five conductive centers occurs at the northern end of Leviathan's Footwall Zone. HER-25-17 intersected the top of this Footwall MT Anomaly, where it terminated in increasing grades away from the lower porphyry contact, ending in 0.62% Cu from 895 m to 907 m (EOH). Nearby holes, including HER-23-08 and HER-24-12, also ended in increasing grades at depth. The Footwall Anomaly may represent a deep-seated early porphyry center that has not yet been tested by drilling.

A 2026 drill contract has been signed with Dorado Drilling USA and plans are underway to re-commence drilling once final assays have been received for the 2025 drilling season and an updated 3D geological model has been completed. The Company is in discussions with a specialized Vancouver-based consulting firm and plans to initiate an order-of-magnitude study to assess any additional drilling requirements or dataset gaps, ahead of commencing an initial maiden resource estimate for both the near-surface silver mineralization and the Leviathan copper porphyry system. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - Hercules Metals Corp. (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) (FSE: C0X) (" Hercules " or the " Company ") reports further results from its 2025 drilling campaign on the Leviathan porphyry copper discovery, at its Hercules Property in western Idaho (the " Property "). Table 1: Highlight Intervals

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) 1 Cu (%) Mo (ppm) Ag (g/t) HER-25-15 300.23 763.52 463.29 0.56 62 5.3 including 300.23 720.85 420.62 0.60 65 5.5 including 347.47 460.25 112.78 1.38 40 13.7 HER-25-17 321.56 906.78 585.22 0.39 49 2.1 including 336.8 382.83 46.03 2.17 44 16.0 including 336.8 342.9 6.10 12.52 80 11.3 including 836.68 906.78 70.1 0.50 117 1.0 including 894.59 906.78 12.19 0.62 142 0.2 HER-25-19 168.86 333.76 164.9 0.31 58 4.1 including 168.86 210.31 41.45 0.54 56 7.1

Dillon Hume, Vice President, Exploration of Hercules Metals, commented: "These latest results demonstrate continued expansion of the high-grade hypogene enrichment at Leviathan, while highlighting the broader potential for additional porphyry centers across the Hercules land package.

"HER-25-17 showed an increase in both copper and molybdenum grades upon entering what is now revealed to be a large MT conductor at depth, supporting the potential for expansion into new and previously untested zones of concealed copper mineralization.

"Given the scale of the mineral system that has been defined so far, and the multiple conductive centers that have been identified along trend, we estimate that drilling to date has tested less than 20% of the overall target area at Hercules."







Figure 1: Oblique cross-sectional view (±250 m) of HER-25-17 relative to the top of the Footwall MT anomaly (orange) and the intermineral porphyry dyke swarm (pink). Other drillholes which display increasing copper grades toward the MT anomaly include HER-24-12 and HER-23-08.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2: Long section across the entire Hercules system, showing known mineralization at the Leviathan Porphyry, as well as all MT anomalies less than 100 ohm-m in magnitude. The MT anomalies are defined by zones of high conductivity relative to the background conductivity of the host rocks and display geometries which may be associated with intrusive centers. From north to south these anomalies include: the Hook; Footwall; Southern Flats; Pegasus; and Apollo.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 3: Drill plan map. Grade bars for copper (orange) and molybdenum (blue). 300 m.a.s.l. depth-slice of MT conductivity is displayed in the background (hotter colours ate more conductive).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 4: Cross-section B-B', showing drill hole HER-25-15 relative to previous drilling on the fence.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Table 2: Surveyed Drill Collar Locations

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Depth (m) Azimuth Dip HER-25-15 511061.08 4956764.65 1278.28 43.89 190.14 -60.18 HER-25-17 511131.7 4957112.97 1340.34 158.68 164.99 -63.74 HER-25-19 511131.7 4957112.97 1340.34 185.23 151.99 -71.04

Sample Analysis and QAQC

All drill core samples were prepped and analyzed at MSA Labs in Elko, Nevada and/or Langley, British Columbia, an ISO 17025 and ISO 9001 certified laboratory. Samples were dried and crushed to 2 mm, from which a 250 g sub-sample split was then pulverized to 85% passing a 75 micron sieve. Following preparation, assays were determined by the IMS-230 method. A 0.25 g aliquot of the prepared pulp was digested in a 4-acid solution consisting of hydrochloric, nitric, perchloric and hydrofluoric acids. 4-acid is a near total digest and only the most highly resistant minerals are not dissolved. The resulting solution was analyzed via ICP-MS and ICP-ES for 48 elements and was corrected for inter-element spectral interferences. Lower detection limits for this procedure are 0.01 ppm for silver, 0.5 ppm for lead, 2 ppm for zinc, and 0.2 ppm for copper. Mercury is not reported due to volatilization in reaction with hydrofluoric acid and gold is not reported due to the small, 0.25 g aliquot size being insufficient to overcome the nugget effect.

Samples with initial results beyond the upper detection limit of the IMS-230 method were analyzed by procedures ICF-6Ag, ICF-6Cu, ICF-6Pb and ICF-6Zn. The thresholds are 100 ppm for silver, and >1% for copper, lead and zinc.

A 30-50 g split from the crushed and pulverized samples are composited into larger 300-500 g composite samples (consisting of ten continuous samples) and analyzed for gold utilizing CPA-Au1 photon assay method. Certain material gold results from the composite samples are then selected for re-analysis, by individual sample, as a 30 g fire assay (FAS-111 Method).

MSA Labs employs internal quality control standards, duplicates and blank samples at set frequencies.

Blind certified reference materials (CRMs) and blank samples were systematically inserted by the Company into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance/quality control protocol.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Dillon Hume, P.Geo. and Vice President, Exploration for the Company. Mr. Hume is a "Qualified Person" for Hercules Metals within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Hercules Metals Corp.

Hercules Metals Corp. (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) (FSE: C0X) is an exploration Company focused on developing America's newest porphyry copper district, in Idaho.

The 100% owned Hercules Project, located northwest of Cambridge, hosts the newly discovered Leviathan porphyry copper system, one of the most important new discoveries in the country to date. The Company is well positioned for growth through continued drilling, supported by a strategic investment from Barrick Mining Corporation.

With the potential for significant scale, the Company's management and board of directors aims to deliver value to shareholders through proven discovery success.

1 The intervals reported represent drill intercepts and insufficient data are available at this time to state the true thickness of the mineralized intervals.







