403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Arab Permanent Human Rights Cmte. 57Th Session Launches Under Kuwait's Chairmanship
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 4 (KUNA) - The 57th ordinary session of the Arab Permanent Committee on Human Rights launched on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Kuwait, with the participation of representatives of Arab states.
to discuss issues related to the promotion and protection of human rights in the Arab region.
Chairman of the committee and Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi, said in his opening speech that the Palestinian cause remains at the top of joint Arab priorities.
He described it as a true test of the international human rights system amid ongoing grave violations committed against the Palestinian people under Israeli occupation.
Al-Mutairi said the committee would address the Palestinian issue under several agenda items, including reviewing draft recommendations submitted by the State of Palestine.
He expressed his appreciation to the Arab League and its Secretary-General of for continuous efforts to consolidate the principles of human rights and the General Secretariat's hosting of the work of the current session.
Al-Mutairi highlighted the negative impact of armed conflicts in the region on stability and development, calling for strengthened Arab solidarity and regional and international efforts to achieve lasting peace.
The two-day session will also review developments related to the Arab Charter on Human Rights and mechanisms for its implementation, as well as a report by the Arab League General Secretariat on follow-up to previous committee recommendations.
Kuwait is participating in the meeting with a delegation headed by Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Al-Duaij Al-Sabah. (end)
tma
to discuss issues related to the promotion and protection of human rights in the Arab region.
Chairman of the committee and Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi, said in his opening speech that the Palestinian cause remains at the top of joint Arab priorities.
He described it as a true test of the international human rights system amid ongoing grave violations committed against the Palestinian people under Israeli occupation.
Al-Mutairi said the committee would address the Palestinian issue under several agenda items, including reviewing draft recommendations submitted by the State of Palestine.
He expressed his appreciation to the Arab League and its Secretary-General of for continuous efforts to consolidate the principles of human rights and the General Secretariat's hosting of the work of the current session.
Al-Mutairi highlighted the negative impact of armed conflicts in the region on stability and development, calling for strengthened Arab solidarity and regional and international efforts to achieve lasting peace.
The two-day session will also review developments related to the Arab Charter on Human Rights and mechanisms for its implementation, as well as a report by the Arab League General Secretariat on follow-up to previous committee recommendations.
Kuwait is participating in the meeting with a delegation headed by Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Al-Duaij Al-Sabah. (end)
tma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment