Bengaluru: Gold Necklace Theft Alleged At Dharmarayaswamy Temple, Muzrai Officer Suspended

A case of alleged gold theft has been reported at the Sri Dharmarayaswamy Temple in Thigalarpet, Bengaluru, a temple world-famous for its annual Karaga festival. It has been alleged that a gold necklace was stolen during the counting of the hundi (donation box) by officials of the Muzrai department, under the pretext of getting the jewellery authenticated at a bank. The matter came to light after the necklace was reportedly returned to the hundi with a significantly reduced weight, raising serious concerns over irregularities in temple administration.

Executive Officer Suspended Over Dereliction Of Duty

Following the allegations, the executive officer of the temple, K Nagaraj, has been suspended for dereliction of duty. The Muzrai department issued an official order stating that a prima facie case had been established against him, warranting suspension pending a detailed inquiry into the incident.

Former Committee Chairman Details Alleged Theft

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, former chairman of the temple management committee, K Satish, stated that last year, officials who arrived to count the hundi offerings took away the money and jewellery, claiming that they needed to be appraised by a bank. During this process, one official allegedly stole a gold necklace weighing 122 grams.

Necklace Returned With Reduced Weight, RTI Reveals

Satish further alleged that when questions were raised through an RTI regarding the missing necklace, it was later returned and placed back in the hundi. However, the necklace, which originally weighed 122 grams, was found to weigh only 68 grams. He demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and accountability for those responsible.

Allegations Of Other Irregularities Raised

In addition to the theft allegation, Satish claimed that irregularities were also reported in flower decoration arrangements during last year's Karaga festival. He alleged that at least five officials from the department were involved in the case and urged authorities to order a comprehensive probe.

Muzrai Minister Assures Action Against Culprits

Responding to the allegations, Muzrai Department Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the matter had come to his notice.

“The former chairman has alleged that the necklace was stolen and later placed back in the hundi. Senior officials of the Muzrai department have been informed, and they have been directed to conduct a proper inquiry and take strict action against the culprits,” he said.