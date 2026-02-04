Eastern Military Zone Thwarts Two Drug Smuggling Attempts

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 4 (Petra) -- The Eastern Military Zone thwarted at dawn on Wednesday two attempts to smuggle a large quantity of narcotics along its front and within its area of responsibility, the Jordan Armed Forces said.The materials were transported via electronically guided balloons. Border Guard units detected the attempts, engaged the targets, and brought down the balloons and their cargo inside Jordanian territory.The operation was carried out in coordination with security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, and the seized items were referred to the competent authorities to take the necessary legal measures.