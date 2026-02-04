Azerbaijan GDP Growth Forecast At 2.4% For This Year

Azerbaijan's economy is expected to grow by 2.4% in 2025, while GDP growth in the non-oil and gas sector is projected at 4%, according to Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports. Moreover, for 2027, the Central Bank expects the average oil price to rise slightly to...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%