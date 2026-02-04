403
Healthcare Education Firm Virohan Picks PR Agency In India
(MENAFN- PRovoke) GURUGRAM - Indian healthcare education firm Virohann has picked Compass Communications to handle its public relations remit.
The partnership aims to strengthen Virohan's brand presence as a leader in healthcare education and its mission to bridge the gap between industry demand and skilled manpower, it said in a statement.
"At Virohan, we're building a healthcare education ecosystem that is industry-aligned, outcome-driven, and scalable. As we expand our partnerships across universities and healthcare employers, having a communications partner who understands both education and healthcare is critical," said Sumedha Gupta, head of brand at Virohan. "We're excited to work with Compass Communications to shape a strong, credible narrative around Virohan's mission and impact.”
“Virohan is solving one of the most pressing challenges in the healthcare ecosystem today-the talent crunch. Their tech-driven approach to vocational training is truly transformative. We are excited to partner with Virohan to amplify their vision of building a robust healthcare workforce and to showcase their leadership in the healthcare education space," added Rafi Q Khan, co-founder at Compass Communications.
Virohan enables universities such as UPES (Dehradun), BBD University (Lucknow), CMR University (Bengaluru) and more to deliver undergraduate programs in allied healthcare, nursing, and healthcare management. On the industry side, it works closely with healthcare organizations including Lenskart, Medanta, Healthians, and more, creating an education-to-employment pipeline for its learners.
