Hiba Rana's Triple Talaq Case: Family Will Respect Court's Decision

Family to Respect Court's Decision

Urusa Rana, sister of Hiba Rana, who was allegedly subjected to triple talaq by her husband, said that the case is being handled by the court, and whatever decision is undertaken, it will be respected by the family. "This is a family matter, and the court is already hearing this case. Whatever the court decides, we will follow. She is my youngest sister who got married in 2013. I cannot give many details because it is their family matter, not a political one. I don't know if triple talaq was given. I request that the media not stretch the matter. We will respect the court's decision," she told ANI.

Case Registered for Dowry Harassment, Assault

Hiba Rana, daughter of renowned poet Munawwar Rana, alleged that her husband, Syed Mohd Saqib, threw her out of the house after giving her triple talaq. Afterwards, a case was registered for dowry harassment and assault at the Sadatganj police station. A case has been registered against the husband and in-laws of Hiba Rana based on her complaint under Section 85, 115 (2), 351 (2), and 352 of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 3 and 4 of Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, and Section 3 and 4 of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. The charges include serious offences.

Details from the FIR

According to the FIR, Hiba Rana married Syed Saqib on December 19, 2013, in accordance with Muslim (Sunni) customs. However, harassment over demands for additional dowry began soon after the marriage. The petitioner's father and family gave Saqib a dowry, including gold and diamond jewellery and Rs. 10 lakh. After the marriage, the petitioner went to her in-laws' house and fulfilled her wifely duties. However, Saqib and his father repeatedly demanded more dowry and Rs. 20 lakh from the petitioner's family. The petitioner's family fulfilled these demands several times to protect her marital life.

The FIR also stated that on April 9, 2025, during an argument, her husband verbally abused her, pronounced triple talaq, and threw her out of the house. The FIR also mentions that Rana was subjected to severe verbal abuse and physical assault by her husband.

When her sister, Ayesha Rana alias Tina, went to visit her sister at her in-laws' house, Saqib became very agitated and attacked her while hurling abuses. During this incident, he pronounced triple talaq on Hiba Rana, forcibly threw her out of the house, and locked her two children in a room, the FIR stated.

According to the FIR, Hiba Rana has alleged that the incident caused her severe mental trauma and depression. (ANI)

