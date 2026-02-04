Qatar Masters Returns With Stellar Field At 'Immaculate' Doha Golf Club

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Masters returns for its 29th edition, once again drawing a star-studded field to Doha Golf Club (DGC) as golfers vie for the iconic Mother of Pearl Trophy.

The picturesque course will host 144 players, including eight former champions, all chasing a repeat victory in the Qatari capital when the DP World Tour event tees off tomorrow.

The past winners in the field include Darren Fichardt (RSA), Chris Wood (ENG), Eddie Pepperell (ENG), Justin Harding (RSA), Jorge Campillo (ESP), Antoine Rozner (FRA), Ewen Ferguson (SCO) and Rikuya Hoshino (JPN).

DGC will also witness a major milestone as Irish legend Padraig Harrington makes his 500th DP World Tour start, becoming the 50th player to reach the mark.

With the course in immaculate condition and forecasts promising mostly sunny, light winds, the stage is set for a thrilling week of golf at a venue that has delivered many dramatic finishes over the years.

“The forecast is looking very good. A bit windy on Thursday afternoon, but the rest of the week should see light winds and sunshine. We may see a little rain over the weekend, but not much,” DP World Tour Senior Tournament Director Mikael Eriksson said at a pre-event conference at DGC yesterday.

“I've been coming here for 12 years, and I don't think I've ever seen the course in such immaculate condition. I received several messages from key players last night saying how grateful they are to be back. We're expecting a very tough and fantastic week.”

Head of Middle East for the DP World Tour Tom Phillips praised the event's growth and longevity.

“Twenty-nine years is an incredible run. We work closely with the Qatar Golf Association (QGA) and have received crucial support from the Qatar Olympic Committee,” Phillips said.

“In 2027, we'll celebrate 30 years, which will be a huge milestone.”

Qatar's hopes rest with Ali Al Shahrani, Saleh Al Kaabi and Daniil Sokolov, with QGA General Secretary Fahad Nasser Al Naimi optimistic about their chances.

“We have three national team players in good shape,” he said.“They started the season in September and have produced strong results. We are hoping one of them can make history and make the cut.”

With three events completed and three still to follow after this week, the Qatar Masters marks the halfway point of the International Swing, and the final Middle East stop before the DP World Tour Play-Offs.

The Swing winner earns entry into every Back 9 event, a $200,000 bonus, and a chance to qualify for the Genesis Scottish Open if they are the highest-ranked non-exempt player.

Schaper eyes win to extend SA legacy in Doha

Meanwhile, Race to Dubai leader Jayden Schaper is aiming to continue South Africa's rich history at the Qatar Masters as he chases his third win of the season.

Across 28 editions, South Africa leads the Qatar Masters with six victories. Branden Grace has won twice, while Fichardt, Ernie Els, Retief Goosen and Justin Harding have also lifted the Mother of Pearl Trophy.

“If you look to the past, South Africans have had a lot of success here,” said Schaper.

“I enjoy this course, from tee to green it's one of the best we play all year. It's brutal and tough, and the greens are firm and fast. I like using slopes around the greens.”

“Fourth week in a row, but it's nice to be back in Qatar. I've got good memories and results here.”