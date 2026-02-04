Sensitive Sectors Like Agriculture & Dairy Protected In Indiaus Deal: Piyush Goyal

MENAFN - KNN India)Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that India's sensitive sectors, particularly agriculture and dairy, have been protected under the India–US trade deal.

Addressing a press conference, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently safeguarded the interests of farmers and dairy producers, while working to create long-term opportunities for these sectors.

Goyal emphasised, "All those involved in India's exports, those connected to India's technology sector, those who want to bring modern technology to India or become part of global supply chains and global value chains, those who want to establish global capability centers, and those who want to invest in various sectors, especially labor-intensive ones that provide employment to millions of people-all are excited by this," reported ANI.

US Signals Higher Farm Exports to India

Goyal's remarks came after US Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said Washington would export more agricultural products to India under the deal, describing it as beneficial for American farmers and rural incomes. Rollins noted that India is a key market for US farm goods and said the agreement could help narrow the US agricultural trade deficit with India.

Opportunities Across Sectors

The minister said the trade deal opens significant opportunities for India, particularly for exports, technology collaboration, global capability centres and employment generation. He described the agreement as the best trade deal India has secured compared to competing countries.

Goyal also said the government had intended to make a statement in Parliament on the deal but was unable to do so due to disruptions by opposition parties, which he criticised.

Strategic Partnership With the US

Earlier, Goyal said the agreement strengthens cooperation between two large democracies and would enable co-creation of technologies and joint development of solutions.

He said it would benefit farmers, MSMEs, entrepreneurs and skilled workers, while supporting initiatives such as Make in India, Design in India and Innovate in India.

(KNN Bureau)