Himax Industry-Leading OLED Touch IC Enters Mass Production For IT Applications Elevating The Integrated Display And Touch Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry-Leading Signal Processing and Algorithms Deliver Precise and Low Touch-Display Interference Across a Wide Range of OLED Panel Architecture

TAINAN, Taiwan, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or“Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced that its industry-leading HX85200 series on-cell OLED touch controller IC has been adopted by multiple leading global IT brands and is being designed into high-end OLED laptop PCs, with mass production beginning in the first quarter of 2026. Himax's latest OLED touch controller IC integrates industry-leading differential signal processing circuitry and advanced algorithms to deliver highly accurate multi-finger capacitive touch performance while supporting various OLED panel architectures. This enables next-generation OLED laptops and tablet PCs to achieve smoother and more responsive touch interaction, while maintaining low touch-display interference.

OLED panels are thinner than LCD panels and feature more sophisticated structures making them more susceptible to interference, requiring higher stability in touch sensing performance. Himax's new on-cell OLED touch controller IC is compatible with various OLED panel types, including rigid, flexible, and hybrid. It effectively suppresses background display noise generated by flexible and hybrid OLED panels, accurately capturing fingertip touch signals while significantly reducing touch-related interference to the panel, ensuring clear and stable display performance.

In addition, the newly introduced OLED touch controller IC supports different numbers of sensing nodes and panel sizes, offering both 138-channel and 118-channel configurations to optimize the balance between touch accuracy and power consumption for various OLED panel sizes. The 138-channel version is designed for 13- to 16-inch laptop PC displays, supporting high precision, multi-touch performance with wide sensing range required for larger OLED panels. Meanwhile, the 118-channel version is tailored for tablet devices and supports both USI and MPP active stylus protocols, delivering precise and low-latency pen input.

“As high-end IT devices accelerate adoption of OLED technology, the demand for superior visual quality and intuitive user interaction continues to rise, further driving the need for smoother and more precise touch technologies. With OLED panel structures becoming thinner and display environments more complex, integration between touch and display has become a critical design factor and a key differentiator in delivering premium user experiences. Himax continues to invest in next-generation touch technology innovation working closely with global brands to advance the integration of display and touch solutions to elevate the overall user experience across IT applications,” said Ming-Cheng Chiu, Executive Vice President of Touch and Display Business Unit at Himax.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a leading global fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The Company's display driver ICs and timing controllers have been adopted at scale across multiple industries worldwide including TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, and industrial displays, among others. As the global market share leader in automotive display technology, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs, advanced in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), local dimming timing controllers (Local Dimming Tcon), Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) and OLED display technologies. Himax is also a pioneer in tinyML visual-AI and optical technology related fields. The Company's industry-leading WiseEyeTM Ultralow Power AI Sensing technology which incorporates Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor, always-on CMOS image sensor, and CNN-based AI algorithm has been widely deployed in consumer electronics and AIoT related applications. Himax optics technologies, such as diffractive wafer level optics, LCoS microdisplays and 3D sensing solutions, are critical for facilitating emerging AR/VR/metaverse technologies. Additionally, Himax designs and provides touch controllers, OLED ICs, LED ICs, EPD ICs, power management ICs, and CMOS image sensors for diverse display application coverage. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Germany, and the US. Himax has 2,595 patents granted and 364 patents pending approval worldwide as of December 31, 2025.

Forward Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described include, but are not limited to, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company's business; general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortage in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; changes in export license regulated by Export Administration Regulations (EAR); exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

Company Contacts:

Karen Tiao, Head of IR/PR

Himax Technologies, Inc.

Tel: +886-2-2370-3999

Fax: +886-2-2314-0877

Email: ...



Mark Schwalenberg, Director

Investor Relations - US Representative

MZ North America

Tel: +1-312-261-6430

Email: ...

