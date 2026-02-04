What Is Task-Based Korean Love Game And Why Are Children At Risk?

The deaths of three sisters in Ghaziabad have drawn attention to task-based 'Korean Love Games' that use emotional bonding to trap children. These online games, often powered by chatbots or AI, slowly push players to complete secret tasks.

The recent death of three minor sisters in Ghaziabad has shocked the country and raised serious concerns about online games that target children emotionally. The girls, aged 12, 14 and 16, allegedly jumped from the ninth floor of their apartment after becoming deeply involved in a task-based online game commonly referred to as a 'Korean Love Game'.

According to IANS, the minor sisters' father Chetan Kumar said the girls did not want to give up the online game. They reportedly told him that they could not leave Korean. The sisters told him:

“Korean is our life. You cannot separate us from it. Korean is everything to us. We will give up our lives.”

The suicide note recovered from their room mentioned the game by name and apologised to their parents. The incident has forced parents, police and experts to ask an important question: what exactly is this game, and how can technology and artificial intelligence be misused to harm young minds?

The term 'Korean Love Game' does not necessarily mean one single official app. Instead, it is used for a group of online, task-based games which are mostly inspired by Korean pop culture, including K-dramas, K-pop music and romantic storylines.

In these games, users are asked to choose a virtual lover or partner. This partner may appear as a chat character, a voice message sender or even an AI chatbot. The character talks in a caring and romantic way, slowly building an emotional bond with the player.

At first, the tasks are simple and harmless. They may include chatting late at night, sharing feelings, staying online for long hours, or completing daily“love challenges”. Over time, the tasks can become personal, secretive and emotionally heavy.

Experts say such games work by gaining a child's trust step by step. The player is praised for completing tasks and is made to feel special and understood. This is especially powerful for children who feel lonely, bored or isolated.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many children spent long hours on mobile phones due to school closures and limited outdoor activity. This made them more vulnerable to online addiction.

In some task-based games, players are told not to share details with parents or friends. This secrecy is a major warning sign. Once a child is fully emotionally involved, they may feel pressure to complete every task to“prove love” or loyalty.

Police sources in the Ghaziabad case are investigating claims that the game involved around 50 tasks, with the final task believed to be extremely dangerous. This pattern reminds many of the earlier“Blue Whale” game, which also followed a task-based system ending in self-harm.

Authorities have not officially confirmed that the game directly ordered the girls to jump. However, the emotional grip of the game and the note left behind have made the connection impossible to ignore.

One of the biggest concerns is the use of artificial intelligence. Many modern apps use AI chatbots that can talk like real humans, show care, remember past conversations and respond emotionally.

For a child, this can feel like real love or friendship. The danger lies in the fact that AI does not understand consequences. If misused, it can encourage risky behaviour without realising the harm.

Experts warn that AI-driven games must have strict controls, especially when children are involved. Without regulation, such tools can be used to manipulate emotions.

Why children fall for these games

Children and teenagers are at a stage where emotions are strong and judgement is still developing. Romantic games attract them because they promise attention, understanding and escape from real-life pressure.

In the Ghaziabad case, the sisters were very close and did everything together. This strong bond may have made the impact of the game even deeper, as they shared the same online world and decisions.

Parents reportedly believed the girls were playing simple games like ludo. This shows how easily dangerous content can hide behind normal-looking apps.

Experts say sudden changes in behaviour are key warning signs. These include avoiding school, staying awake at night, hiding phone activity, emotional mood swings and obsession with online characters.

Parents are advised to talk openly with children about online safety, set screen time limits and regularly check the type of content being used. Schools also need to educate students about digital risks, not just academics.

A wake-up call for society

The Ghaziabad suicide tragedy is not just about one family or one game. It is a warning about how unchecked technology, emotional manipulation and lack of awareness can combine into something deadly.

Authorities are now examining the phones used by the girls to trace the exact game and its creators. The case has also renewed calls for stricter monitoring of online games aimed at minors.