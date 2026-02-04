Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Central Bank Cuts Refinancing Rate To 6.5%

2026-02-04 03:05:57

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The Management Board of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan has decided to cut the refinancing rate to 6.5% from 6.75%, Azernews reports, citing a LinkedIn post by Governor Taleh Kazimov. The floor of the interest rate corridor was also reduced to...

AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

