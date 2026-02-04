Lusail University And QAA Sign Mou To Reinforce Academic, Training Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Lusail University and Qatar Aeronautical Academy (QAA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in relevant fields, with Minister of Transport H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Thani in attendance.

This signing was part of strengthening academic partnerships, training, and integrated education pathways between the two sides.

The MoU is intended to broaden collaboration avenues in academic, training, and research areas, contributing to sharing expertise and knowledge, as well as upgrading educational programs and supporting students and graduates in alignment with labor market needs and Qatar National Vision (QNV) 2030.

Overall, the collaboration fields include exchanging teaching and training expertise, streamlining access to information through shared desktop databases, in addition to collaborating in providing joint training opportunities, organizing student, sports, cultural, and social activities, and convening scientific meetings, lectures, and workshops, thereby enhancing knowledge and expertise exchange between the two sides.

Director-General of QAA, H E Sheikh Jabor bin Hamad Al-Thani, affirmed that the signing represents a significant step towards broadening the academic and training horizons between the two institutions.

Sheikh Jabor stressed that he is confident this collaboration will open wider fields for joint work and help support the path of education and specialized training in alignment with QNV 2030.

Lusail University President Dr. Nizam Hindi emphasised that this jointly signed MoU represents an incredible step in the cooperation path between the two sides and underscores the university's commitment to having flexible and integrated academic pathways in place to support students and graduates.