Art Basel Qatar Showcases Media City Qatar's Emerging Talent Programme Winner

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Artist Yasamin Shaikhi has described her latest work,“The Loudest Grain”, as an exploration of the unseen forces that shape everyday life, as the piece was unveiled yesterday at Art Basel Qatar after winning the 'Next in Arts' programme by Media City Qatar.

Speaking on the sidelines of the unveiling, Shaikhi said the work was inspired by the programme's theme,“Where Art Meets Media”, prompting her to focus on the invisible elements of media such as sound waves and signals.“The result is a series of three abstract sculptures that translate these intangible forms into physical objects. Central to the work is the use of a rice-based biomaterial, made from around 400 to 500 grams of rice,” she said.

The unveiling brought together several dignitaries, including international cultural leaders, collectors, and industry figures, reinforcing Media City Qatar's role in connecting emerging creative practices from the country with leading global cultural platforms.

CEO of Media City Qatar Hamad Omar A Al-Mannai said:“Media City Qatar is committed to building the foundations that allow creative talent to mature, be seen, and engage confidently with the world. Through initiatives such as 'Next in Arts', we are creating enduring connections between emerging voices in Qatar and leading international platforms, ensuring that creative practice is supported not as a moment but as a long-term investment. This approach aligns with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 by contributing to economic diversification and sustainable development, and by strengthening the role of the creative and media sectors within Qatar's economy.” The Loudest Grain was selected as the inaugural work of 'Next in Arts', Media City Qatar's three-year programme exploring the intersection of art and media.

Developed in collaboration with Art Basel Qatar, the programme is designed as a sustained platform to support emerging creative voices through experimentation, visibility, and international engagement.

The winner of the first edition was elected by a joint jury representing Media City Qatar, Art Basel Qatar, VCUarts Qatar, and Qatar Museums.

Shaikhi explained that rice serves as a layered metaphor for media itself: a single grain may seem insignificant, but repetition and accumulation create influence and value. Rice's abundance and daily presence in people's lives further reinforce the analogy.

A graduate of VCUarts Qatar, where she completed her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Interior Design in 2019 and her Master of Fine Arts in Design in 2023, Shaikhi has increasingly focused on lighting design and biomaterial research.“The Loudest Grain” marks her third exhibition, following showcases at M7 in Doha and Ars Electronica in Linz, Austria.

Describing Art Basel Qatar as“a game changer” for the local art scene, Shaikhi also cited fellow Qatari artist Buthaina Al Muftah as a key inspiration, expressing pride in exhibiting alongside designers she has long admired.

Chief Artistic Officer and Global Director of Art Basel Fairs, Vincenzo de Bellis, said:“Strong artistic practice depends not only on ideas and materials, but on the platforms that allow meaningful connections to take place. 'Next in Arts', developed with Media City Qatar, creates that space where emerging work can be shaped through dialogue, research, and visibility. The Loudest Grain reflects a considered engagement with process and material, and demonstrates how such platforms enable new voices to enter a wider international conversation.”

“The Loudest Grain” will be on view from February 5 to 7, 2026, as part of Media City Qatar's installation at M7.