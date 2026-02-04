Sidetrade: Randstad France Welcomes Aimie, a New Kind of Coworker and a New Performance Engine for Finance

The decision reflects a growing trend among forward-looking finance organizations. In an environment marked by global volatility and operational complexity, legacy systems - dominated by rigid ERP structures and static workflows - have become increasingly inadequate. Rules-based automation and digital assistants, while useful, have reached their ceiling. Agentic AI is the new operating standard for competitive finance.

To stay ahead, CFOs are turning to Aimie to operationalize a new system of work: intelligent, autonomous, always on. This shift positions Randstad France among the first companies to integrate agentic AI as an operational co-worker. Aimie redefines what AI can do by transforming Order-to-Cash from a scripted back-office function into a self-optimizing system of intelligence. She is a co-worker who manages cash collection.

Purpose-built for corporate finance and backed by Sidetrade's



Autonomous, context-driven calls intelligently orchestrated across thousands of customer accounts

Continuous learning from customer payment behaviors and live interactions to deliver tailored dialogue, in real-time Integrating natively with the Sidetrade platform to drive dynamic Order-to-Cash adjustments and real-time case management, without human intervention

Aimie delivers consistent, policy-aligned execution at scale, driving measurable gains in cash flow, reducing manual workload, and enabling finance teams to refocus on higher-value priorities.

By embracing agentic AI, Randstad France joins a growing group of enterprises that gain a structural advantage in financial execution. Those who hesitate risk being overtaken by faster, leaner, more adaptive competitors.

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR) is an AI company redefining how enterprises secure and accelerate cash flow. At the core of its applications is Aimie, Sidetrade's agentic AI, trained on more than $8 trillion in B2B transactions. Powered by a proprietary Order-to-Cash Data Lake and domain expertise, Aimie continuously learns and operates autonomously across the Order-to-Cash. This coworker drives agility, informs decision-making, and ensures reliable execution. Aimie enables finance, sales, and customer-facing teams to unlock working capital and strengthen resilience. Sidetrade supports businesses in 85 countries and employs 450 people across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

