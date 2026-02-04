The Truth Unveiled: A Defense On The Trinity By Thomas Samuel

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In this book, Thomas focuses on Rahmatullah al-Kairanawi al-Hindī's (1818–1891) perspective in his book Iẓhāru-l-ḥaq“The Truth Revealed” as part of this work dealt with the subject of the Trinity in a spirit of respect and deep understanding. Additionally, Rahmatullah al-Kairanawi al-Hindī is considered the spiritual ancestor of Ahmad Deedat, the great South African apologist, as the book Iẓhāru-l-ḥaq is the book that inspired Deedat to change from a merchant to an apologist, and it was one of his primary sources to learn and debate. It is very probable this work influenced Deedat's student, Zakir Naik, who is prominent today.

Thomas Samuel follows a method that rely upon analyzing the logic supporting the Muslim scholar's conclusions. This will be combined with a re-clarification of the Christian doctrines from the Bible and the understanding of the church fathers to ensure that the reader has reached the best possible comprehension. The book considered one of the Most important refutations for the work of Rahmatullah al-Hindī.