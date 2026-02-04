The Truth Unveiled: A Defense On The Trinity By Thomas Samuel
Thomas Samuel follows a method that rely upon analyzing the logic supporting the Muslim scholar's conclusions. This will be combined with a re-clarification of the Christian doctrines from the Bible and the understanding of the church fathers to ensure that the reader has reached the best possible comprehension. The book considered one of the Most important refutations for the work of Rahmatullah al-Hindī.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment