'Countries Working Together To Diffuse Regional Tension'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Irfan Bukhari | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Advisor to the Prime Minister and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed Mohammed Al-Ansari has said that all regional countries are working together through intensive communication to diffuse tension in the region and bring the US and Iran on negotiations table.

“Regarding the media reports about the meeting (between the US and Iran) in Turkiye, I can tell you that there have been talks with all parties to bring the countires back to the negotiation table. I cannot get into the details of that, but this is something that we all have been working on together,” Al Ansari said in a weekly media briefing yesterday.

“We are working all (regional countries) together in terms of making sure that we de-escalate and we protect our region and make sure that there are no more escalations in our region. Qatar has always said from day one that the only place where all of these disagreements will be solved is at the negotiation table. And prolonging in reaching an agreement and delaying getting to the negotiation table will only mean more hardship for the people of the region.”

He added that Qatar has been working very closely with its partners on all the conflicts in the region, to make sure that“we move them towards the negotiations rather than fighting in the field.”

Regarding recent visit of the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs to Iran, Al Ansari said,“The visit to Tehran was part of ongoing and continuous contacts at the highest levels between His Highness the Amir and the Iranian President, as well as the visit carried out by H E the Prime Minister and other contacts from various Qatari officials with the parties concerned to ensure de-escalation in the region.”

He said that it has been taking place over the past days not only by Qatar but by all regional parties.“There is regional communication, which we have seen to be very intensive, within the framework of efforts to reduce tensions in the region and ensure that escalation does not resume. These contacts, of course, are continuing.”

Al Ansari noted that everything taking place, regarding these contacts, is within the framework of moving toward diplomatic solutions and returning to the negotiating table, including discussions about any future meetings.“At present, I cannot speak about their details, but what I can confirm is that efforts are continuing very intensively during these hours and days.”

To another question about the partial and conditional opening of Rafah crossing, he said that Qatar already issued a statement considering the step to be positive, as an insufficient step.“The goal has always been the full opening of the Rafah crossing in a manner that ensures the entry of aid, the normal movement of civilians, and the entry of international parties for the purpose of delivering assistance.”

“We cannot accept that such a matter be used as a pressure card in any negotiations or any political process. The crossing must be opened, and it must be opened fully-for the entry and exit of civilians, but also for the entry of aid in all its forms.”

He added,“In reality, the existence of over 20,000 medical cases in need of medical evacuation today, which are being prevented or obstructed, constitutes a crime against humanity.”

“We are working with the relevant parties. As you know, international efforts are ongoing, whether by the European Union mission, the mediators in Qatar and the Arab world, the United States of America, or international parties in general, to ensure the opening of the crossing.”