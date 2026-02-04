Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Six Palestinians Killed In Israeli Shelling Across Gaza


2026-02-04 02:05:28
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Gaza, Feb. 4 (Petra) -- Six Palestinians were killed and others injured early Wednesday after Israeli forces shelled several areas across the Gaza Strip.
Palestinian sources said that two young men and a child were killed when Israeli artillery targeted tents sheltering displaced persons on Yaffa Street in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
The sources added that a four-month-old infant was killed in an Israeli artillery strike on the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.
Two other Palestinians were also killed when Israeli artillery shelled a tent housing displaced persons in the Qizan Rashwan area, south of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

MENAFN04022026000117011021ID1110693003



Jordan News Agency

