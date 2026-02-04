Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 780 Over Past Day
Russian forces have also lost: 11,637 (+4) tanks, 23,992 (+7) armored combat vehicles, 36,915 (+60) artillery systems, 1,634 (+1) MLRS (multiple launch rocket systems), 1,293 (+1) air defense systems, 435 (+0) aircraft, 347 (+0) helicopters, 123,743 (+1,355) operational-tactical UAVs, 4,245 (+40) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships / boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 76,949 (+211) automotive equipment and fuel tanks, 4,062 (+4) units of special equipment.
Data are being updated.Read also: Ukrainian border guards hit Russian vehicles under anti-drone net in Northern Slobozhanshchyna
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on February 3, as of 22:00, there were 137 clashes between Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders along the frontline.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment