Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 780 Over Past Day

2026-02-04 02:04:46
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces have also lost: 11,637 (+4) tanks, 23,992 (+7) armored combat vehicles, 36,915 (+60) artillery systems, 1,634 (+1) MLRS (multiple launch rocket systems), 1,293 (+1) air defense systems, 435 (+0) aircraft, 347 (+0) helicopters, 123,743 (+1,355) operational-tactical UAVs, 4,245 (+40) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships / boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 76,949 (+211) automotive equipment and fuel tanks, 4,062 (+4) units of special equipment.

Data are being updated.

Read also: Ukrainian border guards hit Russian vehicles under anti-drone net in Northern Slobozhanshchyna

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on February 3, as of 22:00, there were 137 clashes between Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders along the frontline.

