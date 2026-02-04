Is Modi PM Of India Or Trump's Secretary? Congress Leader Attacks

Congress attacks PM Modi over US trade deal

Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala launched a sharp attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, demanding clarity on the India-US trade deal. Speaking to ANI, Chamala took a strong dig at the Prime Minister, calling him the US President Donald Trump's secretary. Questioning the Centre over India's sovereignty, he alleged that Washington DC was making a decision on behalf of New Delhi.

"Prime Minister of India is supposed to speak at 5 pm today, but I don't know whether it is the Prime Minister of India or the PS (personal secretary) to Trump who is going to speak. Every decision in this country, even with regard to Operation Sindoor, Trump said 50 times that he interfered in the ceasefire. But Modi never spoke about it, whether it was done. I don't know whether he will speak on behalf of India today or on behalf of the decisions made in the White House. People of India want everything to be discussed on the Floor. That is why people have elected us," the Congress leader said. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address the Lok Sabha today during the discussion on the motion 'Thanks to the President's address'.

Jairam Ramesh demands clarity

Earlier today, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh also demanded clarity on the details of the India-US trade deal, stating that a joint statement has not yet been issued. Jairam Ramesh hit out at PM Modi in an X post and claimed that New Delhi has made "concessions on liberalising imports of agricultural items." "36 hours have passed since President Trump said that the India-US trade deal was being announced and coming into effect immediately at Mr Modi's request. Spin doctors are at work, but we still don't have any details on the deal, although it is clear that India has made concessions on liberalising imports of agricultural items. There is not even a joint statement. It is absolutely clear that Mr Modi pushed through the announcement. Why? There are at least three reasons," the Congress MP wrote.

Details of the trade deal questioned

The India-US trade agreement, reducing the tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent, triggered a political row in the country. The Congress has questioned claims that agriculture and dairy have been protected, sought clarity on tariff reductions to 18 per cent from 25 per cent, and raised concerns over US President Donald Trump's claims that India may reduce tariffs to zero on certain American goods and purchase USD 500 billion of US energy, technology, agricultural, coal, and many other products. These claims are yet to be confirmed by the Centre.

Government assures protection for sensitive sectors

However, India and the US are likely to issue a joint statement on the trade agreement this week, according to government sources. "We are under final stages of detailing with the negotiating team. A joint statement of the India-US trade deal is likely to be issued this week," said the source.

In the backdrop of the trade deal, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and addressed the importance of securing supply chains. Meanwhile, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said PM Modi has always championed the agriculture and dairy sectors, safeguarding their interests, and noted that the sensitive sectors of India's economy, particularly agriculture and dairy, have been protected in the India-US trade deal. (ANI)

