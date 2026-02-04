Bangladesh Cricket Board To Overhaul Grassroots And Age-Group Cricket

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday held a comprehensive discussion on the country's cricket pathway structure at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) with a focus on strengthening grassroots development, age-group cricket and long-term coaching and player progression, BCB said in a statement on Wednesday.

Focus on Grassroots and Age-Group Cricket

The meeting reviewed the existing structure of grassroots and age-group cricket, assessed its effectiveness, and identified key areas for improvement. Particular emphasis was placed on the need to revisit the age-group selection process and to conduct a thorough evaluation of current age-verification procedures to ensure transparency and credibility, the statement added.

Proposals for Development and Tracking

"Among the major points discussed was the proposal to introduce an incentive system for coaches who successfully develop players within their respective domains. The meeting also highlighted the importance of establishing a comprehensive player database covering all participants in domestic competitions to support long-term planning and performance tracking", the statement said.

Enhancing Coach Career Pathways

Issues related to the salary structure of divisional and district coaches were discussed, along with the need to define a clear and structured career pathway for coaches to ensure professional growth and progression. It was further agreed that a Curriculum Review Committee should be formed to reassess and update the existing coaches' training and game education curriculum, it said.

National Cricket Academy Programme

The meeting also discussed the introduction of a National Cricket Academy programme for Under-23 players as part of the broader pathway framework.

Meeting Attendees

The session was attended by BCB President Md Aminul Islam, Directors Nazmul Abedeen, Khaled Mashud, Khan Abdur Razzak, Amzad Hussain, CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, Chairman of National Selection Panel Gazi Ashraf Hossain, Manager, Tournaments Abu Emam Mohammed Kawsar, National Team Senior Assistant Coach Mohammed Salahuddin, BCB Senior Coaches Mizanur Rahman Babul and Shohel Islam, National Selector Hasibul Hossain, National Team Batting Coach Mohammad Ashraful, BCB HP In-Charge Jamal Uddin Babu and Women's Cricket In-Charge Bulbul Bashar. (BCB). (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)