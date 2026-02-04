Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Holds Expanded Meeting With Armenian Prime Minister In Abu Dhabi

President Ilham Aliyev Holds Expanded Meeting With Armenian Prime Minister In Abu Dhabi


2026-02-04 01:04:31

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is currently underway in Abu Dhabi, Azernews reports.

MENAFN04022026000195011045ID1110692782



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search