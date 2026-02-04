Equinor ASA: Key Information Relating To Proposed Cash Dividend For Fourth Quarter 2025
Cash dividend amount: 0.39
Announced currency: USD
Last day including rights: 12 May 2026
Ex-date Oslo Børs: 13 May 2026
Ex-date New York Stock Exchange: 15 May 2026
Record date: 15 May 2026
Payment date: 27 May 2026
Date of approval: the proposed cash dividend is subject to approval by the annual general meeting of Equinor ASA on 12 May 2026.
Other information: The cash dividend per share in NOK will be communicated 21 May 2026.
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
