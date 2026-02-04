Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Equinor ASA: Key Information Relating To Proposed Cash Dividend For Fourth Quarter 2025


2026-02-04 01:02:14
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key information relating to the proposed cash dividend to be paid by Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) for fourth quarter 2025.

Cash dividend amount: 0.39

Announced currency: USD

Last day including rights: 12 May 2026

Ex-date Oslo Børs: 13 May 2026

Ex-date New York Stock Exchange: 15 May 2026

Record date: 15 May 2026

Payment date: 27 May 2026

Date of approval: the proposed cash dividend is subject to approval by the annual general meeting of Equinor ASA on 12 May 2026.

Other information: The cash dividend per share in NOK will be communicated 21 May 2026.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


MENAFN04022026004107003653ID1110692749



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search