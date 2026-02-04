403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Melexis Q4 And FY 2025 Results
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regulated information
Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors
Ieper, Belgium - February 4th, 2026, 07.00 hrs CET
Dear,
Please find herewith the link to our most recent press release:
Attachment
-
260204 PR_ENG_Melexis_Q4 2025_final
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment