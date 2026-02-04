Qatarenergy Signs 20-Year LNG Deal With Malaysia's Petronas

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy signed a 20-year Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Petronas for the supply of two million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG from Qatar to Malaysia starting 2028.

The agreement was signed by HE Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, and YM Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Kamadjaja Aziz, the President & Group CEO of Petronas during a special ceremony held in Doha on the sidelines of the 21st International Conference & Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas“LNG2026”.

This is the first long-term LNG SPA between QatarEnergy and Petronas. It reflects the continued confidence and trust between the two organizations and underscores their shared vision for a sustainable energy future and the strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

Commenting on this occasion, His Excellency Minister Al-Kaabi said: "QatarEnergy is pleased to enter into this new LNG SPA with Petronas, which highlights our continued commitment to support the growing energy needs of Malaysia as well as our customers across the globe.”

This agreement reflects QatarEnergy's ongoing dedication to strengthening global partnerships, promoting cleaner energy solutions, and supporting the economic development goals of key markets worldwide.