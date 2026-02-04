403
A sweet way to celebrate: Amorino unveils an artisanal Ramadan and Eid collection
(MENAFN- The Restaurant Co) As the season of togetherness approaches, artisan Italian gelato house Amorino unveils a decadent collection of gourmet desserts created especially for Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr. Designed for sharing, gifting and moments around the table, the limited-time selection is available for dine-in, takeaway and delivery across Dubai and Sharjah.
Available throughout Ramadan and Eid for dine-in, takeaway, and delivery across Dubai and Sharjah, the seasonal selection transforms Amorino’s signature Italian craftsmanship into elegant desserts perfect for iftar tables, family gatherings, and celebratory gifting.
Among the highlights are Eid gift boxes of Amorino’s iconic gelato-filled macarons, a playful yet luxurious alternative to traditional sweets. Crisp on the outside and filled with creamy gelato, the macarons are available in boxes of 12 (AED 108), as well as the show-stopping Macaron Grandioso (AED 23 per piece), a generously sized treat equivalent to five classic macarons. Flavours span from raspberry, chocolate and caramel to hazelnut, pistachio and vanilla.
For those hosting larger celebrations, Amorino’s gelato cakes, serving eight to ten guests, make an eye-catching centrepiece. The Autunno Gelato Cake (AED 240) layers hazelnut gelato, praline and hazelnut cream beneath an Italian chocolate Gianduiotto shell, while the Primavera Log Cake (AED 240) offers a lighter, fruit-forward option with raspberry gelato, pistachio and a delicate meringue insert.
Also featured are the Incanto Gelato Cake (AED 240), pairing roasted pistachio with smooth vanilla, and the Inverno Gelato Cake (AED 240), which blends caramel gelato, praline and vanilla for a rich, comforting finish.
For ultimate indulgence, the Ramadan & Eid Bliss Box includes a 1,100ml gelato tub with up to five flavours, complemented by three indulgent pouring sauces – caramel, hazelnut chocolate and chocolate. Guests can choose from Amorino’s extensive menu of gelato and sorbet flavours, from classics like pistachio and tiramisu to refreshing fruit options such as Alfonso mango, organic lemon and coconut.
Crafted in Italy with no artificial colours or flavourings, Amorino’s gelato is made using carefully selected ingredients including organic eggs and farm-fresh milk. The menu is entirely gluten-free, with a wide selection of vegan sorbets and cones, making it a welcoming choice for all dietary preferences.
Beautifully packaged and ideal for sharing at home or gifting to loved ones, Amorino’s Ramadan and Eid collection is available daily via delivery or in-store at Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, and City Centre Al Zahia, Sharjah.
Amorino is located at Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, and City Centre Al Zahia, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, and is open daily from 10am till 11pm.
