A Boulder Programmer Lost his Wife in 2022 – This Year, They Wrote a Book Together
widow— widower— widowest— a grief mosaic, a powerful and unconventional grief memoir by Aaron and Polly Simmons, was released on January 20, 2026. Written across time and absence, the book weaves together Polly’s posthumous writing and art with reflections written by her husband Aaron following her death. Together, their voices form a shared narrative of love, loss, and what it means to survive when a partner does not.
Polly Simmons died suddenly in her 40s, leaving Aaron to raise their three young children. In the aftermath of her death, Aaron discovered her writing—journals, essays, and poems that reflected her inner life, values, and observations—and began to respond to them with essays of his own. The result is a memoir constructed as a dialogue: between spouses, between past and present, and between the living and the dead.
“When I started reading Polly’s journals I didn’t know what to expect,” said Aaron Simmons. “Her writing is poignant and witty and such a gift. The more I read, the more I felt not only that I had to share Polly's writing, but that I needed to collaborate with her.”
widow— widower— widowest explores grief not as a single moment of loss, but as an evolving condition that reshapes identity, parenthood, and belonging. The memoir addresses widowhood at a young age, solo parenting, and the strange intimacy of discovering a partner anew through their words. By pairing Polly’s original work with Aaron’s responses, the book challenges traditional memoir structure and offers readers a rare, layered account of mourning and meaning-making.
To celebrate the launch, Aaron Simmons will host a local book signing tour and a public launch party beginning in January 2026. Events will include readings from the book, conversation, and opportunities for community members to gather around shared experiences of grief and remembrance. Additional details and dates will be announced soon.
widow— widower— widowest is available wherever books are sold beginning on January 20, 2026. Find more about the book on the publisher’s website at Motina Books
About the Authors
Polly G. Simmons was an artist, mother, writer, and poet whose work explored interior life, connection, and observation. Aaron M. Simmons is a solo father of three, software developer, and sometimes writer. widow— widower— widowest— a grief mosaic brings their voices together in a posthumous collaboration shaped by memory, love, and loss.
