Rotary Club Of Nova Ceylon Officially Launched With Charter Installation Ceremony

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Rotary Club of Nova Ceylon was officially chartered at its Charter Installation Ceremony held earlier this month at Cosmic Colombo, Lotus Tower, marking the formal establishment of the club and its entry into Rotary International's global network of service.

The highlight of the ceremony was the collaring of the Charter President, Rtn. Lochana Bandara, signifying the formal assumption of duties. This was followed by the pinning ceremony, during which the Charter Members were officially inducted as Rotarians.

The Charter Members inducted were; Lochana Bandara, Shanel Mendis, Dulya Devthini, Santhamurthy Balamurthy, Praneeth Madushanka, Bruno Karunaratna, Sajeed Mukeeth, Savani Jayawikrema, Prishen Nihara, Jayani Rochelle, Dinuki Perera, Sesandi Rajapakshe, Shihan De Silva, Dulhara Ranatunge, Maheshani Pabodya, Anjana Bandara Senanayake, Mandarika Jayasiri, Hillary Perera, Samadith Uthpala and Chamodi Vishwadeepanee.

To support the President in steering the Club's vision and operations, a Board of Officials compromising five Chairpersons and eight Directors were appointed. The key office bearers include Rtn. Dulya Devthini (Charter Secretary), Rtn. Shanel Mendis (Vice President and Membership Chair) and Rtn. Santhamurthy Balamurthy (Treasurer and Sergeant-at-Arms).

The prestigious ceremony concluded with fellowship, celebrating the uniting of passionate individuals into a single body of service and marking the beginning of a promising and purpose-driven journey for the Rotary Club of Nova Ceylon.