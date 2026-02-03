Flabbergasted And Gobsmacked Are Among The Words People Would Love To See Comeback

MENAFN - SWNS Digital) Flabbergasted, chuffed and gobsmacked are among the words people would love to see make a comeback.

Bamboozled, codswallop and kerfuffle were others carrying a sense of nostalgia, but which are now rarely or never used, according to a poll of 2,000 adults.

Only six per cent said they regularly use the word 'balderdash'.

But 81 per cent think there are wonderful words that deserve to be returned to regular use.

Tesco Mobile [], which commissioned the research, has partnered with Tom Daley and Gyles Brandreth to release the 'Essential Words of the Year' - a list celebrating the time-honoured words Brits most want to bring back into everyday conversations.

The launch supports the brand's Essentials pay-as-you-go tariff, designed to cut-through the fuss and give customers flexibility and control over their mobile bill.

Olympic diver and broadcaster Tom Daley, who notably reacted to Kate Garraway's use of flamboyant language on the Celebrity Traitors, said: "While I am personally shook flabbergasted is set to make a comeback, there is real power when using new, or sometimes time-old phrases.

“They're a great way make conversations more interesting, especially with so many of us communicating through texts or calls.

“I love to chat and feel really inspired to broaden my word repertoire.”

It emerged 42 per cent reckoned the lost lingo could make a comeback if they were given a modern twist, such as codswallop being abbreviated to talking 'cods'.

And 31 per cent felt adapting or modernising some words in this way would be very helpful to bridge the gap in their use across the generations.

With 62 per cent even agreeing they are clearer than their modern counterparts, despite being more flamboyant.

The study also revealed 73 per cent agreed reviving words would make conversations more interesting.

With this rising to 81 per cent for those aged between 25 and 34.

It was also found more than three quarters (77 per cent) agreed it's important for mobile communication to feel personal and expressive, according to OnePoll data.

Writer and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth added:“I love that Brits are wanting to expand their vocabulary.

“We should celebrate these lost phrases and keep them alive - who knows, even putting a modern twist on some may help bridge the gap between the generations as well.”

TOP 20 TIME-HONOURED WORDS TO BRING BACK:

1. Flabbergasted

2. Chuffed

3. Gobsmacked

4. Bamboozled

5. Codswallop

6. Blimey

7. Malarkey

8. Kerfuffle

9. Gallivanting

10. Crikey

11. Gosh

12. Hanky panky

13. Jolly

14. Fiddlesticks

15. Skedaddle

16. Perplexed

17. Flummoxed

18. Whippersnapper

19. Tomfoolery

20. Poppycock