Secure Communication Platforms Key To Qatar's Cybersecurity Vision

MENAFN - Gulf Times) As the government accelerates its digital transformation under Qatar National Vision 2030, secure and independent communication platforms are emerging as a cornerstone of the country's cybersecurity plans, the top executive of a Doha-based technology company has said.

Gem Soft CEO Michael Jordan noted that its 'Gem Team' system has been one of the major highlights of the company's participation in the third edition of Web Summit Qatar, which concludes today (February 4).

Speaking to Gulf Times yesterday on the sidelines of the annual technology conference, Jordan explained how locally developed solutions can safeguard sensitive data while ensuring resilience against external risks.

Jordan pointed out that secure communication is now a strategic asset:“Whether it's a ministry communicating with patients in health tech, or a financial institution managing capital markets, independence in communication infrastructure is real independence.”

Chief Strategy officer Alexander Orlov further explained the technical framework underpinning the platform, noting that Gem Team can be deployed on private cloud or on-premise infrastructure, ensuring that Qatari entities retain full control over their data.

“Unlike Teams or Slack, you're not dependent on foreign servers. You control the full stack, from infrastructure to application layer,” he said.

According to Alexander, the system integrates multi-factor authentication and advanced encryption standards, with ongoing development of post-quantum cryptography. Jordan described this as essential for ministries, healthcare providers, and financial institutions where confidentiality is paramount.

Jordan linked the initiative directly to Qatar National Vision 2030.“Our ambition is to integrate into the business, governmental, and security community at large, totally in alignment with the country's 2030 vision,” he said, underscoring that Gem Soft's intellectual property is registered in Qatar.

He said Gem Soft has already signed several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with local partners, including Mannai Technologies and Gulf African Commercial Representation, as well as Transfero, facilitated through Invest Qatar. Jordan described these partnerships as evidence of the company's commitment to being“on the ground” and integrated into the local ecosystem.

Speaking from a wider geopolitical context, Jordan said:“In today's unstable world, independence in communication infrastructure is real independence. For Qatar and the GCC, this technology provides resilience against external risks while advancing Vision 2030's digital goals.”

