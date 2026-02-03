Qatar Engaged With Iran To De-Escalate Tensions

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Dr Majed Mohamed al-Ansari, Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Tuesday disclosed that diplomatic talks and high-level visits between Qatar and Iran leaderships were ongoing to de-escalate the situation and maintain regional stability.

Speaking at Tuesday's MoFA weekly briefing, Dr al-Ansari stressed that all regional and international stakeholders are engaged in continuous discussions aimed at returning to diplomatic solutions and the negotiating table. The goal is to prevent any escalation and preserve stability and peace across the region.

Qatar, he said, has consistently implemented all necessary precautionary measures to safeguard its security, sovereignty and citizens amid potential regional escalations. Prolonged disputes and rising tensions serve no-one's interests, particularly given Iran's status as a neighbour with shared historical ties. A tense regional future would harm everyone involved.

Dr al-Ansari noted that all parties - including Iran, the US and Turkiye - are collaborating closely with Qatar, which has always prioritised diplomatic and peaceful dispute resolution for the benefit of all.

On the Gaza Strip, he emphasised the urgent need to fully reopen the Rafah Crossing to enable free movement for Palestinians seeking treatment, education and other humanitarian needs. The crossing must also stay open for aid deliveries, as humanitarian issues should remain separate from political disputes.

While welcoming the partial reopening as a positive development, Dr al-Ansari said it falls far short of requirements. Over 20,000 patients urgently require medical care but cannot access it due to the ongoing standoff.

Qatar, he added, is working tirelessly with partners - including Egypt, the US, the European Union and various international entities - to alleviate suffering and halt what he termed a "full crime against humanity."

Addressing repeated accusations against Qatar from Israeli Knesset members, Dr al-Ansari declared: "We completely reject all attempts to use Qatar's name in the internal political conflicts of the Israeli government."

He pointed out that Qatar's name is routinely dragged into Israel's domestic disputes, despite Qatar never attacking Israel. Israel, by contrast, launched an unprovoked assault on Qatar, killing civilians and damaging civilian infrastructure - for which its prime minister later formally apologised, pledging never to repeat such actions.

Qatar, Dr al-Ansari reaffirmed, consistently promotes peace and stability while rejecting hostile posturing, having no involvement whatsoever in Israel's internal political matters.

