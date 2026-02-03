Coupang, Inc. Notice Of February 17, 2026 Application Deadline For Class Action Lawsuits - Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq. At Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, Before Application Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK CITY and NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., notifies investors in Coupang, Inc. (“Coupang” or the“Company”) (NYSE: CPNG) of class action securities lawsuits.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors of Coupang who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 7, 2025 and December 16, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

Coupang investors should contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (...), or visit to learn more.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, Coupang and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company had inadequate cybersecurity protocols that allowed a former employee to access sensitive customer information for nearly six months without being detected; (ii) this subjected the Company to a materially heightened risk of regulatory and legal scrutiny; (iii) when defendants became aware that the Company had been subjected to this data breach, they did not report it in a current report filing in compliance with applicable Securities and Exchange Commission reporting rules; and (iv) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all times.

The first-filed case is Barry v. Coupang, Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-10795. A subsequent case, Lee v. Coupang, Inc., et al., No. 26-cv-00047, expanded the class period.

WHAT TO DO? If you invested in Coupang and suffered a loss during the relevant time frame, you have until February 17, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff; however, your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

