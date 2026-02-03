SAN FRANCISCO, CA - February 3, 2026 - A sudden surge in popularity for the local AI assistant OpenClaw (formerly known as Clawdbot or Moltbot) has created an unexpected shortage in Apple's hardware supply chain. Tech enthusiasts and AI developers are reportedly snapping up the 2024 M4 Mac Mini, currently discounted by $50, identifying it as the optimal "always-on" hardware for running autonomous agents.

Industry insiders are calling the M4 Mac Mini the "hardware of choice" for the decentralized AI movement. With the ability to run 24/7 locally without cloud dependency, the device transforms into a personal "JARVIS," offering privacy and low-power efficiency that high-end gaming rigs cannot match.

The "AGI" Coaster

The 2024 Mac Mini, featuring Apple's M4 chip, 16GB of unified memory, and a 256GB SSD, has historically been viewed as a standard desktop. However, the rise of OpenClaw has rebranded the device as a dedicated AI server. Its 5x5-inch footprint allows users to tuck it away as a silent, headless node that powers their home automation and coding assistants.

"The demand isn't just for a computer; it's for a dedicated brain. Users are realizing they can own their AI infrastructure for a one-time cost of $549 rather than paying monthly cloud subscriptions. It's the quietest, most cost-effective path to running local AGI."

Deal Alert and Availability

As of this morning, Amazon has marked the M4 Mac Mini down to $549 (regularly $599). Due to the viral nature of the OpenClaw software, inventory is fluctuating rapidly across regions.

Key Features Driving the Trend:



Price: $50 off MSRP makes it the most accessible entry point for high-performance local AI.

Performance: The M4 Neural Engine is optimized for the specific workloads required by OpenClaw/Moltbot.

Efficiency: Designed for 24/7 "always-on" operation with minimal power draw. Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E and Gigabit Ethernet ensure seamless integration with home networks.

About OpenClaw Hardware Tracking

This alert is provided to assist the open-source community in sourcing affordable hardware for local AI deployment.