CEI Launches“CEI NEXT” To Drive Measurable Change In Public Education

The Center for Educational Innovation (CEI), a non-profit organization on public education, has announced the launch of CEI NEXT. The initiative aims to enhance educational practices and prepare both educators and students for the challenges of a rapidly changing world. The programs for teachers focus on pedagogy and leadership training, while student-centered initiatives include NEXTgen Tech, Creative Futures, Innovation Labs, and STEAM Centers.

“CEI is at an exciting inflection point marked by the launch of CEI NEXT, the new chapter in our 36-year history of transforming public education,” says Dr. Michael Kohlhagen, President and CEO of CEI.

CEI NEXT focuses on two interconnected areas: teachers and students.

CEI NEXT Teachers and Leaders Programs

The organization aims to provide support for educators through the CEI NEXT Teachers and CEI NEXT Leaders programs. These pathways are designed to develop the skills and leadership capabilities of teachers and administrators through coaching, professional development, and leadership training. This undertaking builds on CEI's work as both a clearinghouse for best practices and a convener, connecting educators to share what works and accelerating the spread of effective practices.

Student Enrichment Initiatives

The second segment of CEI NEXT focuses on student programs, including NEXTgen Tech, Creative Futures, Innovation Labs, and STEAM Centers. These approaches are designed to expose students to a range of subjects from robotics and AI to the arts, equipping them with both technical and creative skills needed for future careers.

NEXTgen Tech offers future-ready technology programs in coding, robotics, esports, and AI, helping bridge the digital divide. Creative Futures, on the other hand, provides literacy-based arts education for the whole child, strengthening creativity, reading, writing, speaking, cognitive development, and community engagement through music, theater, visual arts, and digital media.

Innovation Labs, meanwhile, offer in-school and afterschool enrichment that integrates robotics, storytelling, and civic engagement. Finally, STEAM Centers are dynamic hubs that integrate science, technology, engineering, arts, and math with career pathways, mental health supports, family engagement, and professional learning.

The organization's Career Academy model connects education to workforce readiness and adapts to the local economy. For example, a planned Aviation Academy in Queens, New York, close to New York City's major airports, will focus on preparing students for careers in drone technology and aircraft maintenance.

“We're developing strong pipelines of motivated, capable young local talent-students who are often overlooked by traditional recruiting channels but who bring creativity, resilience, and real-world skills to the workforce,” concludes Dr. Kohlhagen.

About the Center for Educational Innovation (CEI)

The Center for Educational Innovation (CEI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving public education by partnering with school leaders, educators, families, and students. Its mission is to build high-performing schools in under-resourced communities-driving achievement, growth, and championing innovation. Guided by the principles of access for all and high expectations leading to strong outcomes, CEI believes every child deserves the opportunity to succeed.