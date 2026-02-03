(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Perth, Western Australia, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUARTERLY REPORT INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its H1 FY26 Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEDT on Friday 20 February 2026. CALL DETAILS

Australia: Friday 20 February 2026

Perth – 7:00am

Sydney/Melbourne – 10:00am Canada: Thursday 19 February 2026

Vancouver – 3:00pm

Toronto – 6:00pm UK: Thursday 19 February 2026

London – 11:00pm



Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 870 8680 3471

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Location Australia Singapore Canada USA New Zealand United Kingdom Dial in Number +61 8 7150 1149

+61 3 7018 2005 +65 3165 1065 +1 778 907 2071 +1 669 900 9128 +64 9 884 6780 +44 203 901 7895

International numbers available:

ASX/TSX CODE: PRU

CAPITAL STRUCTURE:

Ordinary shares: 1,351,230,319

Performance rights: 8,654,248

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Level 2

437 Roberts Road

Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700

DIRECTORS:

Rick Menell

Non-Executive Chairman

Craig Jones

Managing Director & CEO

Amber Banfield

Non-Executive Director

Elissa Cornelius

Non-Executive Director

Dan Lougher

Non-Executive Director

John McGloin

Non-Executive Director

James Rutherford

Non-Executive Director CONTACTS:

Craig Jones

Managing Director & CEO

...

Stephen Forman

Investor Relations

+61 484 036 681

...

Nathan Ryan

Media

+61 420 582 887

... A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus's website at This announcement was approved for release by Craig Jones, Managing Director and CEO.

