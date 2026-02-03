Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Perth, Western Australia, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUARTERLY REPORT INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its H1 FY26 Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEDT on Friday 20 February 2026.

CALL DETAILS

Australia: Friday 20 February 2026
Perth – 7:00am
Sydney/Melbourne – 10:00am		 Canada: Thursday 19 February 2026
Vancouver – 3:00pm
Toronto – 6:00pm		 UK: Thursday 19 February 2026
London – 11:00pm

Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 870 8680 3471

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Location Australia Singapore Canada USA New Zealand United Kingdom
Dial in Number +61 8 7150 1149
+61 3 7018 2005		 +65 3165 1065 +1 778 907 2071 +1 669 900 9128 +64 9 884 6780 +44 203 901 7895

International numbers available:

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus's website at

This announcement was approved for release by Craig Jones, Managing Director and CEO.


ASX/TSX CODE: PRU
CAPITAL STRUCTURE:
Ordinary shares: 1,351,230,319
Performance rights: 8,654,248
REGISTERED OFFICE:
Level 2
437 Roberts Road
Subiaco WA 6008
Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700
 DIRECTORS:
Rick Menell
Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Jones
Managing Director & CEO
Amber Banfield
Non-Executive Director
Elissa Cornelius
Non-Executive Director
Dan Lougher
Non-Executive Director
John McGloin
Non-Executive Director
James Rutherford
Non-Executive Director		 CONTACTS:
Craig Jones
Managing Director & CEO
...
Stephen Forman
Investor Relations
+61 484 036 681
...
Nathan Ryan
Media
+61 420 582 887
...

