Queen Maria And Kalonzo Musyoka Honor Graduates

"HRH Queen Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura and H.E. Dr. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka"In a landmark event at the Kalonzo Musyoka Foundation, We Care for Humanity and Jain University awarded certificates to Kenyan scholars. HRH Queen Maria and H.E. Kalonzo Musyoka led the ceremony, joined by MPs Dr. Gideon Mulyungi and Kennedy Musyoka, celebrating a major milestone in global education.

In a landmark celebration of academic achievement and international cooperation, We Care for Humanity (WCH), led by HRH Queen Maria Leonor Torres Mastura, joined forces with Jain University (India) to distribute certificates to the graduates of the "Education for Humanity" program.

The prestigious ceremony was held at the headquarters of the Kalonzo Musyoka Foundation in Nairobi. The event was hosted by the foundation's patron, H.E. Kalonzo Musyoka, the former Vice President of Kenya and a prominent presidential candidate, who has long been a champion for educational development in the region.

The event was graced by high-ranking officials and dignitaries. Joining H.E. Kalonzo Musyoka and HRH Queen Maria were Hon. Dr. Gideon Mulyungi, MP (Member of Parliament for Mwingi Central) and Hon. Kennedy Musyoka, MP (Member of the East African Legislative Assembly - EALA). Both leaders expressed their strong support for the continued educational collaboration between India, the Philippines, and Kenya.







The ceremony marked the successful completion of studies for numerous Kenyan scholars who benefited from the "Education for Humanity" initiative. Scholars received certificates for completing various academic disciplines, ranging from Master's degree programs to Bachelor of Arts and Sciences courses.

This global program, spearheaded by HRH Queen Maria, bridges the gap between underprivileged students and world-class education. Through a strategic partnership with Jain University, WCH provides scholarships and distance learning opportunities to deserving individuals who might otherwise lack access to higher education.

he distribution was facilitated by the visiting delegation from Jain University, led by Mr. Rahul Jaiswal, who flew to Kenya to personally present the certificates and commend the students for their resilience and academic excellence.

The seamless organization of the event was credited to Mr. Benjamin Musunza, WCH Country Director for Kenya. His tireless efforts ensured the scholars were supported throughout their academic journey and prepared for this graduation milestone.

"Education is the most powerful tool we can give to humanity," stated HRH Queen Maria. "Seeing these students hold their certificates today-whether for a Master's degree or a Bachelor's-at the home of such a respected leader as H.E. Kalonzo Musyoka proves that when we collaborate, we can turn dreams into reality."