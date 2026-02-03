Insurance Marketing Book“Benefits With Friends” Brings Fiction To Benefits Brokers And Financial Advisors

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Ryan Ross holding an advanced copy of Benefits With Friends: A Business & Marketing Novel, available for purchase at brokersbloc/al-dente"Benefits With Friends is a unique narrative marketing guide for health insurance benefits Industry by BrokersBloc Head of Marketing Ryan Ross. Benefits With Friends provides the fundamentals of the benefits industry while sharing how to market a benefits brokerage. Now available on Amazon and at brokersbloc/al-dente.

St. Louis, Missouri - February 3rd, 2025 - In an industry dominated by dry textbooks and instructional manuals, "Benefits With Friends" offers something different: a compelling fictional story that teaches real-world benefits brokerage and insurance marketing strategies.

Published January 13th, the book follows Al Dente, a benefits broker struggling to keep his late father's brokerage afloat while facing mounting college tuition bills for his daughter Emma. When Al meets Porter House, a seasoned industry veteran who has worked across carriers, brokerages, and general agencies, his approach to business transforms entirely.

"Most business books in our industry are nonfiction and instructional," said Ryan Ross, author and Head of Marketing at BrokersBloc. "I wanted to create something in the tradition of 'The Goal' or 'The Five Dysfunctions of a Team' - a story that teaches while it entertains."

Ross brings over 12 years of financial services marketing experience to the book, having worked at Dow Jones, The Financial Times and BrightTALK. He has also hosted or produced more than 1,000 webinars and authored "The Book on Digital Marketing for Independent Financial Advisors." He wrote "Benefits With Friends" while transitioning into the benefits industry in early 2025, using the narrative format to master the industry himself.

Learning Through Story

Throughout Al's journey, readers encounter pivotal moments that illuminate both the fundaments of the benefits industry and marketing strategy. A dinner scene featuring pasta becomes an unexpected metaphor: just as a pasta manufacturer recognizes quality ingredients and preparation, a skilled benefits broker knows how to evaluate plan design, pricing, and true value for clients.

Another turning point comes when Al speaks at an industry event. A candid photo posted to social media generates unexpected visibility - a stark contrast to his earlier invisibility in the marketplace. The moment crystallizes a key lesson about modern marketing: showing up and being seen matters.

Al learns from a cast of industry experts, including Jim Chalet (PBM insider), Ann Lionesski (Industry transparency advocate), Spencer Smith (captives specialist), and Dr. Madeline Smith (network expert and author). Client Sue Fillet provides real-world perspective as Al implements his new knowledge.

Who Should Read This Book

"Benefits With Friends" serves two primary audiences: benefits brokers looking to sharpen their industry knowledge and marketing approach, and financial advisors considering adding benefits to their service offerings. Over approximately 150 pages, readers follow Al's year-long transformation from struggling broker to confident business owner.

The book covers essential topics including finding a profitable niche, hosting effective webinars, delivering compelling presentations, and understanding health insurance benefits fundamentals - all woven into an engaging narrative.

Availability

"Benefits With Friends" is available now in paperback and Kindle formats on Amazon and at brokersbloc/al-dente.

About BrokersBloc

BrokersBloc is a general agency (GA) serving independent benefits brokers across the United States.

About Ryan Ross

Ryan Ross is Head of Marketing at BrokersBloc with over 10 years of experience in financial services marketing. He has hosted or produced more than 1,000 webinars and previously authored "The Book on Digital Marketing for Independent Financial Advisors."