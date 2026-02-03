“The Best Comedy I've Seen In The Last Year.” 'The Wilde Girls' Continues Rave Streak As Audience And Critic Favorite, Now Streaming Worldwide

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Mattie Wilde (Cali Scolari) and Tinsley Wilde (Lydia Pearl Pentz), formerly wealthy New York teen heiresses, are transported by Boatman (Andy Hundis) across the rugged Pacific Northwest Sound in 1932 after losing their family fortune in the acclaimed period comedy The Wilde Girls. The survival-themed indie film, praised as“the best comedy of the last year,” is now streaming worldwide on Plex and Replay Streaming Movies & TV."Momentum is building fast for the breakout indie hit The Wilde Girls, as the film earns yet another rave review, reinforcing what critics and audiences alike have been saying since its theatrical debut: this is one of the most talked-about comedies of the year.







Above: Official movie poster for The Wilde Girls, The critically acclaimed comedy film, written and directed by Timothy Hines and produced by Susan Goforth, is now streaming in over 200 countries and territories on Plex.

Los Angeles, CA - In a newly published review, critic Bruce E. Von Stiers delivered a headline-grabbing endorsement that places The Wilde Girls film firmly at the top of the modern comedy conversation:

“I just finished watching a film that I consider to pretty much be the best comedy that I've seen in the last year. Having reviewed several comedies during that time, I can say this one rises to the top of my list.”

The praise continues a perfect streak of rave reviews for The Wilde Girls, which recently completed a successful theatrical run and is now available to global audiences via Plex, streaming in over 200 countries and markets worldwide. The film is also available on Replay Streaming Movies & TV, further expanding its international footprint.

A COMEDY THAT STANDS ABOVE THE REST

Set in 1932, The Wilde Girls is a bold, genre-bending period comedy that follows privileged half-sisters Tinsley and Mattie Wilde after the collapse of their family fortune. What begins as a journey into exile quickly spirals into a wildly unpredictable survival adventure filled with wolves, bears, hired killers, mysterious benefactors, and explosive slapstick chaos-balanced by an unexpectedly heartfelt story of sisterhood and growth.

Von Stiers praised the film's layered storytelling, writing that despite its outrageous set pieces-including“angry bears, lipstick-eating raccoons, rabid wolves, and overly shot small game animals”-the movie ultimately becomes“a tale of growth and understanding,” culminating in“an unbreakable bond” between the two leads.

Read the entire review here:







Above: From left to right, Mattie Wilde (Cali Scolari), mountain man Silas Colter (Teddy Smith), and Tinsley Wilde (Lydia Pearl Pentz) in the comedy adventure film The Wilde Girls. Set in 1932, the film blends slapstick humor with heartfelt character growth and is now streaming worldwide.

A CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM BREAKING THROUGH

The film stars Lydia Pearl Pentz as the haughty, razor-tongued Tinsley Wilde, and Cali Scolari as the grounded and intelligent Mattie Wilde. Scolari's performance has drawn particular attention, with added interest stemming from the fact that she is the daughter of beloved late actor Peter Scolari.

The supporting cast includes Teddy Smith as a mountain man who is compelled to help the self-centered heiresses, Susan Goforth and Heidi Kravitz as the conspiring aunts, Matt Silver, and Jeremy Moller, among others-forming an ensemble that critics have repeatedly cited as one of the film's key strengths.

A DIRECTOR WITH MOMENTUM - AND WHAT'S NEXT

Written, directed, and edited by Timothy Hines, The Wilde Girls further cements Hines' reputation as a singular voice in independent cinema. A multiple–award-winning filmmaker with dozens of international film awards to his credit, Hines is already preparing his next feature, The Red Head, a historical drama based on legendary WWII Dutch resistance fighter Hannie Schaft, scheduled to shoot in Prague in late summer.

Industry observers have noted that the success of The Wilde Girls-both theatrically and now on streaming-positions Hines, producer Susan Goforth, and their team as filmmakers to watch, particularly as major platforms continue seeking distinctive, audience-tested voices.







Above: Promotional banner for The Wilde Girls, global streaming release on Plex Movies & TV. The award-winning independent comedy has become a breakout audience and critic favorite, now available to viewers in over 200 countries worldwide.

A GLOBAL STREAMING MOMENT

With its rapid expansion across Plex's massive global platform and Replay Streaming Movies & TV, The Wilde Girls is finding new audiences daily-driven by word-of-mouth, critical acclaim, and a growing reputation as“must-watch comedy.”

As mainstream media outlets and major streaming platforms continue tracking breakout indie successes, The Wilde Girls stands as a rare blend of critical credibility, audience appeal, and international reach-proof that original comedy can still break through on a global scale.

'The Wilde Girls' is now streaming worldwide on Plex and Replay Streaming Movies & TV.

Watch the movie with commercials here on the Plex App and online Plex: and ad-free on the App Replay: Stream Movies and TV: