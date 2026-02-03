CSE Bulletin: Stock Split - Four Nines Gold Inc. (FNAU)

February 03, 2026 4:24 PM EST | Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 3 février/February 2026) - Four Nines Gold Inc. has announced a two (2) for one (1) stock split of its issued and outstanding common shares. Each shareholder of record as of the close of business on the record date will receive one (1) additional share for each share held on such date.

Upon completion of the split, there will be approximately 44,377,240 shares issued and outstanding.

All open orders will be purged from the book at the market close on February 4, 2026. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Four Nines Gold Inc. a annoncé un fractionnement de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation à raison de deux (2) pour une (1). Chaque actionnaire inscrit à la clôture des marchés à la date de clôture des registres recevra une (1) action supplémentaire pour chaque action détenue à cette date.

Une fois le fractionnement réalisé, environ 44 377 240 actions seront émises et en circulation.

Tous les ordres ouverts seront purgés du carnet d'ordres à la clôture des marchés le 4 février 2026. Il est rappelé aux courtiers de ressaisir leurs ordres.