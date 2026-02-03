(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp)
CSE Bulletin: Stock Split - Four Nines Gold Inc. (FNAU)
February 03, 2026 4:24 PM EST | Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 3 février/February 2026) - Four Nines Gold Inc. has announced a two (2) for one (1) stock split of its issued and outstanding common shares. Each shareholder of record as of the close of business on the record date will receive one (1) additional share for each share held on such date.
Upon completion of the split, there will be approximately 44,377,240 shares issued and outstanding.
All open orders will be purged from the book at the market close on February 4, 2026. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.
Four Nines Gold Inc. a annoncé un fractionnement de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation à raison de deux (2) pour une (1). Chaque actionnaire inscrit à la clôture des marchés à la date de clôture des registres recevra une (1) action supplémentaire pour chaque action détenue à cette date.
Une fois le fractionnement réalisé, environ 44 377 240 actions seront émises et en circulation.
Tous les ordres ouverts seront purgés du carnet d'ordres à la clôture des marchés le 4 février 2026. Il est rappelé aux courtiers de ressaisir leurs ordres.
| Trading on a Split Basis/Négociation sur une base divisé:
| Le 5 février/February 2026
| Record Date/Date d'enregistrement:
| Le 5 février/February 2026
| Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue:
| Le 5 février/February 2026
| CUSIP & ISIN:
| 35089X206/CA35089X2068
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: ....
Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: ....
Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
