Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

CSE Bulletin: Stock Split - Four Nines Gold Inc. (FNAU)


2026-02-03 07:07:19
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) CSE Bulletin: Stock Split - Four Nines Gold Inc. (FNAU)

February 03, 2026 4:24 PM EST | Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 3 février/February 2026) - Four Nines Gold Inc. has announced a two (2) for one (1) stock split of its issued and outstanding common shares. Each shareholder of record as of the close of business on the record date will receive one (1) additional share for each share held on such date.

Upon completion of the split, there will be approximately 44,377,240 shares issued and outstanding.

All open orders will be purged from the book at the market close on February 4, 2026. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Four Nines Gold Inc. a annoncé un fractionnement de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation à raison de deux (2) pour une (1). Chaque actionnaire inscrit à la clôture des marchés à la date de clôture des registres recevra une (1) action supplémentaire pour chaque action détenue à cette date.

Une fois le fractionnement réalisé, environ 44 377 240 actions seront émises et en circulation.

Tous les ordres ouverts seront purgés du carnet d'ordres à la clôture des marchés le 4 février 2026. Il est rappelé aux courtiers de ressaisir leurs ordres.

Trading on a Split Basis/Négociation sur une base divisé: Le 5 février/February 2026
Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: Le 5 février/February 2026
Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue: Le 5 février/February 2026
CUSIP & ISIN: 35089X206/CA35089X2068

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: ....

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: ....

Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

MENAFN03022026004218003983ID1110691694



Newsfile Corp

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search