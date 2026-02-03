Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Palestinian Youth Shot Dead By Israeli Occupation Forces In W. Bank


2026-02-03 07:06:10
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 3 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation forces stormed the West Bank city of Areeha (Jericho) on Tuesday and opened fire at the Palestinian residents.
A Palestinian youth, identified as Saeed Al-Sheikh, 24, was shot fatally shot in the chest and three others were wounded by the military patrols of the Israeli occupation, the Palestinian Ministry of health said in a statement this evening.
The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital where Al-Sheikh was declared dead, the statement added. (end)
nq


MENAFN03022026000071011013ID1110691647



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search