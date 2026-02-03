403
Palestinian Youth Shot Dead By Israeli Occupation Forces In W. Bank
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 3 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation forces stormed the West Bank city of Areeha (Jericho) on Tuesday and opened fire at the Palestinian residents.
A Palestinian youth, identified as Saeed Al-Sheikh, 24, was shot fatally shot in the chest and three others were wounded by the military patrols of the Israeli occupation, the Palestinian Ministry of health said in a statement this evening.
The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital where Al-Sheikh was declared dead, the statement added. (end)
