Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US, S. Korean Top Diplomats Discuss Ways To Advance Alliance


2026-02-03 07:06:10
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (KUNA) -- During his meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the enduring strength of the US-ROK Alliance.
Secretary Rubio expressed gratitude for the important leadership role that the ROK has played in building secure, resilient, and diversified critical minerals supply chains, according to a statement from the US State Dept.
They discussed ways to advance the US-ROK Alliance, centered on a forward-looking agenda in the spirit of President Trump and ROK President Lee Jae Myung's summits in Washington and Gyeongju.
The two leaders agreed to continue to work closely on civil nuclear power, nuclear-powered submarines, shipbuilding, and increasing ROK investments to rebuild critical US industries.
The Secretary and the Foreign Minister reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of the DPRK, the statement noted.
They also reinforced the critical importance of US-Japan-ROK trilateral cooperation in maintaining regional stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

