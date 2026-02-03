Webull Stock Has Fallen More Than 50% In Last 6 Months, It's Again Down Today Why Are Traders Mixed On It?



Last month, Webull announced that it has launched 'zero-commission' sports prediction markets through its partnership with Kalshi, for major sporting events.

Webull completed its merger with SK Growth Opportunities Corp, last year. Retail sentiment around BULL trended in 'bullish' territory amid 'extremely high' message volume.

Shares of Webull fell more than 5% on Tuesday garnering retail traders' attention as falling bitcoin and mixed sentiment among traders kept the stock under focus.

Shares of the company have fallen more than 50% over the past twelve months.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around BULL trended in 'bullish' territory amid 'extremely high' message volume.

One user predicted that if bitcoin goes under $60K, Bull shares will go down to $5.45.

One bullish user said that they bought 67,000 shares at $6.48 price.

One bearish user predicted 'rough roads ahead' for the stock.

Another user wrote 'this thing is way oversold but the chart is all bearish. Hasn't found a bottom yet'.

Latest News

Last month, Webull announced that it has launched 'zero-commission' sports prediction markets through its partnership with Kalshi, for major sporting events.

The online investment platform said it will offer event contracts across sports, economic indicators, cryptocurrency, and other markets with zero commission trading, though exchange fees still apply.

"Sports prediction markets represent a natural extension of how our users already interact with markets," said Anthony Denier, Group President and U.S. CEO at Webull, at the time.

In April 2025, Webull completed its merger with SK Growth Opportunities Corp., a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

Bitcoin Drops

The bitcoin slump is weighing companies that offer services in cryptocurrency. Webull allows users to buy, sell, and hold bitcoin and other digital assets. Bitcoin fell to its lowest levels since Donald Trump took office as U.S. President for the second term earlier today, erasing all the gains it made over the past year.

The rout came after Trump announced Kevin Warsh as a nominee to become the next Federal Reserve chair. The appointment of Warsh, who has a reputation as an inflation hawk during his time as a Fed governor, has prompted uncertainty among investors.