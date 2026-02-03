Ballad Health Welcomes Mike Anderes As Managing Director Of Ballad Ventures

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 37604, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Ballad Health announced Mike Anderes, FACHE, as managing director of Ballad Ventures. Anderes has relocated to Northeast Tennessee, bringing 30 years of experience in healthcare innovation, digital transformation and system strategy to support Ballad Health's mission to improve health in the Appalachian Highlands.

With his extensive background in innovation, Anderes will lead Ballad Ventures, Ballad Health's innovation and investment arm focused on rural and community health. He will oversee partnerships, new ventures and investments supporting Ballad Health's vision to transform care through technology, collaboration and entrepreneurship.

"Mike is respected nationwide for connecting frontline care, digital innovation and investment strategy," said Bo Wilkes, chief growth officer for Ballad Health and president of Ballad Ventures. "His experience scaling health system consortia will help Ballad Ventures drive innovation for patients, clinicians and communities."

Anderes joins Ballad Health from Vale Health, a national consortium of 16 leading health systems he co-founded and led as president. At Vale Health, he built a clinician-led marketplace for high-quality health products to empower consumers and expand the system's reach.

Previously, Anderes was chief digital officer for Froedtert Health in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and president of Inception Health, a digital innovation subsidiary he co-founded to drive Froedtert's digital transformation. He managed a $50 million venture fund, launched multiple groundbreaking digital health initiatives and established partnerships with early-stage companies, academic institutions and national technology brands.

"Ballad Health is investing in innovation because the stakes for rural health are high," said Marvin Eichorn, executive vice president and chief administrative officer. "The growth of Ballad Ventures and leaders like Mike strengthens our ability to deliver sustainable improvements in access, quality and cost."

Earlier in his career, Anderes held leadership roles with Carondelet Health Network, Poudre Valley Health System and the University of Colorado Health, gaining experience in health system strategy, clinical performance and service line growth.

Anderes is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE). He earned an MBA from the University of Arizona and a bachelor's degree in physical therapy from the University of Connecticut. He has served on boards of startups, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Research Foundation and the nationally recognized AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin (Vivent Health).

“Ballad Health and Ballad Ventures can show what's possible when rural and regional health systems lead innovation,” Anderes said.“I'm honored to join this team and look forward to working with our clinicians, leaders and partners to find solutions that improve health, grow opportunity and bring care closer to home.”

Ballad Ventures will continue building partnerships and investments to advance digital health, analytics, workforce innovation and community-based care for rural America. Efforts will focus on scalable solutions that improve access, enhance experiences and support economic vitality across the Appalachian Highlands.

About Ballad Health

Ballad Health is an integrated community health improvement organization serving 29 counties of the Appalachian Highlands in Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, Northwest North Carolina and Southeast Kentucky. Our system of 20 hospitals, post-acute care and behavioral health services, and a large multi-specialty group physician practice works closely with an active independent medical community and community stakeholders to improve the health and well-being of close to one million people. By leading in the adoption of value-based payments, addressing health-related social needs, funding clinical and health systems research and committing to long-term investments in strong children and families in our region, Ballad Health is striving to become a national model for rural health and healthcare. Learn more at .

About Ballad Ventures

Ballad Ventures is a venture capital platform focused on investing in innovation ideas that transform healthcare experience, cost, access, and outcomes. As the venture capital arm of Ballad Health, the wholly owned subsidiary seeks opportunities which drive the mission, vision, and strategic initiatives of the organization.

