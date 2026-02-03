Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces Common Stock And Preferred Stock Dividends
The Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend of $0.4844 per depository share on its 7.75% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A. The dividend will be payable on March 30, 2026 to stockholders of record as of March 16, 2026.
About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.51 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $4.48 billion. The Company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit midlandsb or follow Midland States Bank on LinkedIn.
CONTACTS:
Eric T. Lemke, Chief Financial Officer, at ... or (217) 342-7321
