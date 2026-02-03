Agartala To Launch 'First-Of-Its-Kind' Mega Eviction Drive Tomorrow

A mega eviction drive aimed at making Agartala city completely encroachment-free will be launched from early tomorrow morning, the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) told ANI in an exclusive interview on Monday. Terming it an "exclusive and first-of-its-kind" initiative, Agartala Mayor Dipak Majumder said the drive would be carried out with unprecedented scale and coordination. A large team comprising AMC workers and officials, Public Works Department (PWD) staff, labourers and personnel from the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) police force will be deployed from the early hours of the day.

Rationale Behind the Encroachment Drive

Explaining the rationale behind the drive, the Mayor said that Agartala has witnessed rapid development over the past several years, particularly after the change of government in Tripura in 2018. Growth in sectors such as education, health, tourism and urban infrastructure has significantly increased people's dependence on the capital city, leading to a rise in population, traffic and the number of vehicles. "While the number of vehicles has increased manifold, the road width has remained the same. To keep the city clean, congestion-free and pollution-free, it has become essential to make Agartala disciplined and free from encroachments," Majumder said.

Phased Execution and Objectives

According to AMC, unchecked illegal constructions, encroachment of footpaths and unauthorised business establishments have severely affected traffic movement and pedestrian safety. To address this, the city has been divided into four zones, and eviction operations will be carried out in a phased manner across different areas.

The Mayor said the objective of the drive is to ensure smooth movement of people and vehicles without hindrance. Illegal structures built on footpaths and public land will be removed, while designated parking zones and vending zones have already been created to allow people to carry out activities in an organised and lawful manner.

Part of Broader Smart City Initiative

Majumder highlighted that AMC, along with PWD, the Urban Development Department and the Smart City Mission authorities, has undertaken several development works in recent years, including road widening and repairs, construction of footpaths, improved drainage systems, underground cabling, smart roads, enhanced street lighting and rejuvenation of parks and public spaces.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Agartala was included among the 100 cities selected under the Smart City Mission in 2016. The Mayor alleged that although the project was sanctioned earlier, it gained momentum only after the BJP government assumed office in Tripura in 2018 and the new municipal leadership took charge in 2021.

"After becoming Mayor, we sat with all corporators and councillors, assessed the needs of the people and started implementing schemes to make Agartala a planned and beautiful city. The eviction drive has now become unavoidable for sustaining these developments," he said.

AMC reiterated that the drive will continue strictly in accordance with law and urban planning norms, as part of the broader vision to transform Agartala into a modern, disciplined and truly smart city. (ANI)

