Red Cat Secures New Orders For Black Widowtm Drones From Asia-Pacific Ally

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, today announced that in December 2025, an Asia-Pacific ally selected its Black WidowTM sUAS on a competitive tender, with delivery of an undisclosed number of systems scheduled for delivery during calendar year 2026. This is the second Asia-Pacific ally to recently order Black Widow systems for military use. Further details on both orders are expected to be made available in the near future.

Each system includes two Black Widow aircraft, a ground control station (GCS), and other mission-critical components.

“This agreement highlights the trust our international partners place in Red Cat to deliver secure, U.S.-built drone systems purpose-built for today's battlefield,” said Jeff Thompson, CEO of Red Cat.“We're honored to support our Asia-Pacific allies with a portable ISR platform engineered for performance in contested environments. As geopolitical dynamics shift, we see accelerating demand for autonomous, interoperable technologies that enhance allied operational readiness. This order underscores Red Cat's growing role as a strategic partner in the region.”

The Black WidowTM is Red Cat's flagship small, unmanned aircraft system (sUAS), engineered for tactical edge ISR missions with a compact, rugged design and secure communications architecture. Built in the U.S. and compliant with the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the platform is a key part of Red Cat's Family of Systems, offering modular, scalable solutions across multiple operational domains.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat develops American-made hardware and software that support military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, and sea. Its Family of Systems, led by Black WidowTM, delivers unmatched tactical capabilities in small, unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS). Expanding into the maritime domain through Blue Ops, Inc., Red Cat is also innovating in uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), delivering integrated platforms designed to enhance safety and multi-domain mission effectiveness. Learn more at

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our intended use of proceeds from the offering, annual revenue guidance, future manufacturing capacities and future market demand. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-KT filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2025. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

