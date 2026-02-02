Abinopharm, Inc. Releases Abinonutra® NMN White Paper Following FDA Reinstatement And Human Clinical Trial Evidence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reinforcing AbinoNutra® NMN as a clinically validated, science-driven ingredient for NAD+ support and healthy longevity

SHELTON, Conn., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abinopharm, Inc., a U.S.-based life-science company headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, today announced the publication of its newly released AbinoNutra® NMN White Paper, detailing the scientific rationale, quality standards, safety profile, and human clinical trial data supporting AbinoNutra® NMN as a premium nutritional ingredient for healthy aging.

β-Nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) is a direct precursor to nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), a critical coenzyme involved in cellular energy metabolism, mitochondrial function, DNA repair, and other key hallmarks of aging. As NAD+ levels naturally decline with age, NMN supplementation has become an area of growing scientific and commercial interest within the global healthy longevity market.

FDA Reinstates NMN as a Dietary Supplement Ingredient

In a significant development for the healthy longevity category, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed in late 2025 that β -nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) is lawful for use in dietary supplements and is not excluded from the definition of a dietary supplement under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. This regulatory clarification follows years of industry discussion, including citizen petitions and engagement by trade associations, and helps restore regulatory clarity for ingredient suppliers, manufacturers, and formulators in the United States.

AbinoNutra® NMN complies with applicable FDA regulatory requirements. The ingredient is manufactured under strict cGMP guidelines in an FDA-registered facility and is recognized as self-affirmed GRAS. Applications under the EU Novel Food framework and submissions to other regulatory authorities are currently in progress.

Human Clinical Trial Validation

AbinoNutra® NMN is among a limited number of NMN ingredients supported by published human clinical research. Abinopharm, Inc. sponsored and supported a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter human clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of AbinoNutra® NMN in healthy middle-aged adults.

The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal GeroScience, investigated daily oral supplementation of AbinoNutra® NMN at doses of 300 mg, 600 mg, and 900 mg over a 60-day period. Key outcomes included:



Statistically significant increases in blood NAD + levels, demonstrating strong bioavailability

Dose-dependent improvements in physical performance, including endurance-related functional assessments

Positive effects on self-reported health and wellbeing measures

Favorable changes in biological age markers Excellent safety and tolerability, with no serious adverse events reported



The study has also been recognized by the scientific community for outstanding original research in the field of aging science.

White Paper Overview and Access

The AbinoNutra® NMN White Paper, published by Abinopharm, Inc., provides a comprehensive overview of:



The biological role of NMN and NAD+ in human physiology

Summaries of published NMN human clinical trials, with a focus on AbinoNutra® NMN

Manufacturing processes, quality controls, and purity specifications Safety assessments and global market and regulatory considerations



“By releasing this white paper, Abinopharm aims to provide transparency and scientific confidence to our global partners,” said Sean Isaccson, Senior Vice President of Abinopharm, Inc.“Our commitment is to support brands and formulators with clinically validated ingredients that meet the highest scientific and quality standards.”

About Abinopharm, Inc.

Abinopharm, Inc., headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, USA, is a global life-science partner with strong pharmaceutical, nutritional, and cosmetic capabilities. The company specializes in the development, manufacturing, regulatory support, and global distribution of premium healthy longevity ingredients, including AbinoNutra® NMN and Dr® L-Ergothioneine. Through science-driven innovation, rigorous quality systems, and human clinical research, Abinopharm supports partners worldwide in advancing next-generation longevity and wellness solutions.

Media Contact:

Abinopharm, Inc.

...

