Over 19,000 Investors Now Monitor Mutuum Finance (MUTM) As V1 Protocol Goes Live

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crypto market is slowly shifting away from hype-driven tokens and toward platforms with real use cases. In early 2026, investor attention is starting to concentrate on decentralized finance protocols that are moving beyond theory. One emerging new cheap crypto project has spent months improving its technology and growing its user base behind the scenes.

That phase is now ending. The launch of a live, working system often marks a turning point in how a token is valued by the market. For investors who follow fundamentals, this transition from plans to execution is where long-term potential begins to show in price action.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is building a high-performance lending and borrowing protocol on the Ethereum network. The project aims to solve capital inefficiency by offering a dual-market system. This includes a Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model for instant pool-based liquidity and a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace for direct, custom loan agreements. This flexibility allows the protocol to serve a wide range of needs, from high-volume stablecoin lending to niche asset collateral.

The project has achieved impressive financial momentum since its early stages in Q1 2025. It has raised over $20.1 million and attracted more than 19,000 individual holders. Participation is currently managed through a structured presale that is currently in Phase 7.

MUTM is priced at $0.04, which is a 300% jump from the initial Phase 1 price of $0.01. With a total supply of 4 billion tokens, exactly 45.5% (1.82 billion) are allocated to the presale. This large community allocation ensures that the majority of the initial supply is held by early supporters rather than centralized firms.

V1 Activation: The Engine of Value

A major turning point for the project arrived with the official activation of the V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet. This move proves that the lending and borrowing code is functional. Users can now test core features such as liquidity pools and interest rate algorithms in a risk-free environment.

A key component of this system is the mtToken. When you supply assets to the pool, you receive mtTokens that act as interest-bearing receipts. These tokens automatically grow in value as borrowers pay interest back into the system, creating a passive yield for lenders.

To support the long-term price of MUTM, the protocol's roadmap highlights a buy-and-distribute mechanism. A portion of the fees generated from lending activity is used to purchase MUTM tokens on the open market. These tokens are then distributed to participants who stake in the protocol's safety module. This creates consistent buying pressure and aligns the token's value with the platform's usage. Because of these strong utility mechanics, many investors are highly optimistic about the future.